Coastal Georgia's women's basketball won its final regular-season game in convincing fashion Saturday, rolling Thomas University 83-57 to secure the No. 3 seed in The Sun Conference.
The conference tournament opens tonight with Coastal Georgia hosting Keiser in a quarterfinal game at Howard Coffin Gym at 6 p.m.
"I thought overall we played pretty well," said CCGA women's head coach Roger Hodge. "We shot well, our execution was pretty sharp on both ends, and we rebounded it on both ends. Both of our seniors had good games also. Hopefully, we can carry some momentum into the tournament beginning with (today's) game here. "
Coastal Georgia finished the regular season 19-10 overall and closed the conference slate with a 12-6 mark.
Thomas, which needed to win Saturday's game to have a chance of making the league tournament, finishes 10-19 overall and 7-11 in the league.
Three Coastal Georgia starters scored in double figures in the win. Senior forward Brianna Gipson led the team with 20 points while senior center Ayshia Baker and sophomore guard Solrun Gisladottir both finished with 18 points for the Mariners.
Baker led the Mariners with eight rebounds to post a double-double while she also blocked five shots.
For Thomas, Samantha Gilbert had the hot-hand in defeat. She led all scorers with 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting. She was averaging only 10 points coming into the game.
Micah Garvin, who was averaging more than 16 points a game, scored only 2 points in the game for Thomas while fouling out early.
Alisha Clayton led Thomas with 11 rebounds.
Shooting 50.8 percent from the field and almost 58 percent from the three-point arc as they made 8-of-14 threes, the Mariners dominated the game after falling behind 10-4 early.
They would get rolling midway through the first period and finished the quarter on a 15-0 run to take a 19-10 lead into the second period.
The Mariners stretched their lead to 26-10 early in the second quarter before Thomas stopped the surge.
The Mariners led by as much as 22 points late in the opening half before taking a 37-20 advantage into halftime.
Thomas scored the first points after intermission on a three-point shot to get within 14, but that is as close as the visitors would get over the final 20 minutes.
Coastal Georgia's largest lead was 31 late in the game.
"What a great day to be a Mariner," Hodge said. "We picked up a win, played well most of the game and sent our seniors off the right way."