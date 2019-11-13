Coastal Georgia’s women’s basketball team came up just short on the road Wednesday night, falling 66-59 against Brewton-Parker in Mount Vernon.
The Mariners (2-3) entered the contest having won five straight against the Barons (4-2) over the past three seasons, but they were unable to overcome a 12-4 Brewton-Parker run to end the third quarter as they struggled mightily offensively.
Coastal shot just 30 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from 3 while recording just six assists to 14 turnovers. Brewton-Parker also won the battle on the boards 36-23.
The Barons led 32-19 with 3:18 until halftime before the Mariners slowly whittled the deficit down to seven by the end of the second quarter, ultimately taking its first lead 38-37 on Solrun Gisladottir’s bucket with 7:12 in the third.
But Coastal Georgia managed just four more points in the period as Brewton-Parker rebuilt a seven-point advantage before weathering a late storm in the fourth.
Brewton-Parker’s victory over Coastal Georgia was just its fourth in 19 tries.
Now on a three-game losing streak, the Mariners will look to get back into the win column when they travel to Thomasville on Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest against Sun Conference rival Thomas University.
Dukes’ career night lifts Mariner men
The Coastal Georgia men’s basketball team got a career-high 31 points from senior Austin Dukes to help down Middle Georgia for the second time this young season 95-90 on Tuesday in Cochran.
Coastal also beat Middle Georgia 72-61 on Nov. 5 at Howard Coffin Gymnasium.
Dukes’ previous high of 20 points came in a game against Florida Memorial last season, but he shattered that milestone in just the fifth game of the Mariners’ season, in addition to recording a season-high five assists and three steals.
Three other Mariners — Cidmantas Kaciuska (15), Jaylan Patrick (11), and Devota Leslie (10) — notched double digit points, and Elijah Wade grabbed a team-high seven rebounds while dishing out four assists.
As a team, Coastal Georgia (3-2) shot a blazing 50.9 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from behind the arc. Middle Georgia (3-3), on the other hand, shot just 3-of-15 from long distance.
Costal returns to action today when it travels to Savannah State for a 7 p.m. tipoff.