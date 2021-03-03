Coastal Georgia men’s golf team wrapped up play in the Oldfield Classic at Oldfield Golf Club in Okatie, S.C. on Tuesday as the Mariners finished second overall.
The Mariners tallied an 873 and were just three strokes away from tying Point University, who took home first with an 870.
Coastal went into the final round with a five-stroke lead, but Point University had an impressive final round as they defeated the closest opponent by eight strokes.
“Well, yesterday we played great. Freshman George Langham was three-under for two rounds. Posted a 69 in the afternoon and helped the team out hugely,” said Coastal Georgia coach Mike Cook. “We had another freshman, Zayne Hilderbrand — Zayne shot a 70 in the morning round, and that was low for the team.
“Jackson Lawlor shot a 71, so that kept us on pace in that first round, and we bettered it in the second round. Shaun Margeson came back with a 70 in the afternoon, and of course, George’s 69 — those two got us under par. So we had the lead.”
Point shot 1 over, and the second-best score on the day was a 9 over by third-place winner South Carolina Beaufort.
The Mariners shot 10 over on the day, their worst of the tournament, after posting 289 and 286 in the other two rounds.
“Point University, we know that was the team to beat because they’re ranked No. 1 in the country,” Cook said. “That’s the same team that beat us by 13 shots at Sea Palms back in November. They have yet to lose a tournament all year. I think that’s their seventh straight win — they haven’t lost to anybody.”
Cook said the Mariners struggled at times on Tuesday, and the course played much harder due to the conditions.
Leading the Mariners in the tournament was senior Jackson Lawlor and freshman George Langham at 3 over. They both tied for seventh place with Javan Johnson from Taylor University.
Fellow senior Shaun Margeson finished at 6 over on the tournament and tied 13th with Ryan van Der Kils from Point University. One stroke behind Margeson was junior Joe Tucker in solo 15th place as he finished 7 over on the tournament.
Rounding out the Mariner’s was freshman Zayne Hilderbrand who finished in a three-way tie for 19th at 13 over. He tied with Point University’s Tanner Lee and South Carolina Beaufort’s Skyler Sicoli.
Cook said he knew Point’s golfers would be ready to play today, but he felt like they were gaining some ground on them after the finish. Even though they didn’t beat Point, they defeated a couple of other top-ranked teams.
“We only lost by three to them. I told the team you beat USCB on their home course — they’re ranked fifth in the country,” Cook said. “Beat another top 10 team in Dalton State; beat them by 23. You only lost to Point by three. They average winning by 20 shots every time they play. We’re starting to narrow the gap, and I think we’re getting better. Going forward, this is probably going to help us.”
Cook said they didn’t quite finish the tournament as they should have.
“They’re helping each other out but couldn’t quite finish the last three or four holes,” Cook said. “We gave up some shots. That’s what teams do. You try to give up fewer than the other team, and you can come out on top if you got a chance to win.
“Point is the kind of team that won’t fold — they wait for you to make a mistake. Until we can play and finish the job, we’re just going to be like everybody else trying to chase them. I think we could beat them may be in the championship — that’s what I’m hoping for.”