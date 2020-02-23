The Coastal Georgia men put forth a valiant effort in their season finale Saturday at Howard Coffin Gym, but ultimately Warner’s hot shooting from distance and presence inside the paint won out.
The Lions outscored the the Mariners 48-32 in the paint, spoiling senior night with a 91-82 victory.
Coastal initially jumped out to the lead on senior Jaylen Smallwood’s sizzling start in the final game of his college basketball career. Smallwood hit three 3s in the opening minutes and scored 11 of the team’s first 15 points as it built an early eight-point lead.
But Warner whittled away at the deficit little by little before taking its first lead 27-26 on a layup with 7:22 remaining in the first half.
It was a common theme for the Lions, who scored 28 points in the paint in the first half despite being beaten 18-14 on the boards and held without an offensive rebounds. The easy looks around the basket helped Warner shoot 62 percent from the field in the first half to just 37 percent by the Mariners.
“Points in the paint got us,” said Coastal men’s head coach Jesse Watkins. “We held them to 0 offensive rebounds in the first half, and then points in the paint kind of caught up with us. Then they had 10 offensive rebounds in the second half, that’s what kind of got us, and we couldn’t make shots.
“We had wide open looks. We ran everything we could run underneath the sun, we just couldn’t make shots. That was the difference maker.”
The Mariners shot better in the second half, finishing the game at 42 percent from the field and 38 percent on 29 3-point attempts, but with the Lions grabbing up more of their misses on the offensive boards, they were unable to reclaim the lead.
Although senior Devonta Leslie’s tip dunk cut brought the crowd to its feet and cut Coastal’s deficit to 73-71 with 4:07 to play, Darryl Mercer quickly quieted the gymnasium with a 3-pointer, and a minute later, he hit his fifth 3 in six attempts.
Warner got layups on its ensuing two possessions, extending its run to 10-1 with four baskets in five trips down the floor.
“That was pretty much the basketball game,” Watkins said. “But when you look at it, I’m very proud of those guys that really worked hard as seniors, that came back and finish it up. They were playing for each other and playing for the team. That’s something we needed to have every single year, every single game. We didn’t bring that every game this past year, and now we’ve got to start all over.”
Smallwood finished his final game with 21 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks — his 17.5 points per game this season is the fourth-most by a Mariner in a single season, and his career free throw percentage of .862 is by far the best in program history.
Austin Dukes closed out his career with 17 points and five assists, Leslie threw down a couple of rim-rattling dunks en route to 14 points, and Jonathan Canada and Elijah Wade chipped in six points apiece.
“It’s really tough,” Watkins said of losing six seniors. “I had three of those guys who were with me for four years that we recruited, Landon Sarazine, Jonathan Canada, and Jaylen Smallwood, and just watching them grow from us being really bad their first year to actually growing and start winning games, and putting people around them that were successful, they started seeing what it takes to win and they started bringing other guys in…
“Just seeing those three guys grow was a tremendous honor. And then watching guys like Devonta Leslie, a guy we didn’t recruit. He showed up on my campus and told me, ‘Coach, I want to play here.’ Gave him that opportunity and now look what he’s done within those two years. We had Austin Dukes, who was a transfer kid who needed a second chance. We gave him a second chance and did what we expected. You’ve got Elijah Wade whose only played for me for three years, he came in with that group and those guys sort of had a bond together. That was a painful thing, seeing six seniors that came in together, decided it’s time for us to make a mark, now they’re leaving. That was painful for me.”
Aside from Sarazine, who grabbed four rebounds playing the final minute of each half after missing the majority of the season with injury, the Mariners’ seniors comprised the team’s starting five and played the game’s first eight minutes, allowing them one last hurrah together.
Now Watkins said he feels like a father losing six kids as they go off into the world.
“I want to win championships, I love it, but I’m in it to watch young men grow,” Watkins said. “When they call you back and say, ‘Coach, I’m married. Coach, I got my degree. Coach, I’m coaching. Coach, I’ve got two kids.’ Then you feel like a grandpa, and like you did your job.”