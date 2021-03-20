Coastal Georgia’s softball team opened Sun Conference play on Wednesday as the Mariners split games at South Carolina Beaufort.
The Mariners are currently 10-2 on the season, and despite overcoming some schedule changes, coach Mike Minick said he feels like they’re playing well, heading into the thick of conference play.
“Well, it’s been a strange spring, with all the rainouts we had in February. Normally, we would have already played close to 20 games before the conference started,” Minick said. “So it hurt only having 12 games. We are still trying to figure out some stuff and get the young players confident and everything. Considering we have had a couple of long layoffs between games, I think they’ve done well and played about as good as we can expect.”
A good bit of their success has come from their freshmen class in Bryce Peacock, Elizabeth McGovern, Sarah Thinger and Rori Rhodes, as each of these girls has made an immediate impact.
“They’ve all been very important — three of them are starting every game right now,” Minick said. “They’re producing at-bats, and they’re playing great in the field. Both freshmen pitchers have helped us in the circle. So they’ve been very important to the first part of the season.”
McGovern has the second-lowest ERA on the team with a 1.91 as she has a 2-0 record. She’s pitched 14.2 innings, giving up five runs on 11 hits, six strikeouts and one walk on the season. Peacock is the other freshman pitcher as she currently holds a 2.57 ERA through 16.1 innings pitched. She’s given up six runs on 12 hits while striking 12 and walking five.
“Elizabeth is the only left-hander, and she gives a different look to our opponents and Bryce, the other freshman, is a right-hander that probably throws a little harder than our two older pitchers,” Minick said. “She gives a different look to the other team when she comes out throwing a little bit harder.”
Peacock also has a stellar batting average of .333, recording 11 hits, 13 runs, one double, one triple and two homers this season. She also has six RBIs.
“A lot of times, it takes freshmen a little while to get going, but we knew she’s an outstanding hitter. She always has been, and we fully expected her to do that at this level,” Minick said. “As hard as she’s worked on her pitching, she doesn’t get a chance to work on her hitting as much as she probably would like to. That may have slowed her down a little bit, but in the last few games, she looks like the Bryce we expected. I mean, she’s swinging the bat great, and she’ll be a really good hitter for us the whole time she is here.”
Rhodes and Thinger have also found success at the plate as they are the third and fifth best averages on the team. Thinger has the third-best average on the team as she’s batting .364 through 33 at-bats, with 12 hits, eight runs, 11 RBIs and one double. Rhodes is currently fifth as she bats .343 through 35 at-bats, tallying 12 hits, 11 runs, three doubles and seven RBIs.
While the averages speak for themselves, both Rhodes and Thinger have stepped up in different positions and roles this season to help the team find success.
“Well, we knew they were good players when we recruited them, and we knew they could play multiple positions,” Minick said. “We need them in the middle of the infield right now at second and short. They’ve both have stepped in and played like veterans so far. They’ve been playing with poise and confidence.”
As the Mariners travel to Thomasville to take on Thomas University, Minick said this would be a tough matchup for his girls. Thomas has a stout pitcher in Rebecca Boesen, who has a 6-2 record and a 1.38 ERA. Through 45.2 innings pitched, she’s given up 11 runs on 37 hits, striking out 39 batters and walking just eight.
“They hit the ball real good. They have speed, have power, and they always play good defense. It’s a tough challenge for our team,” Minick said. “They have one of the best pitchers in the conference going into game one. Runs may be hard to come by, but we expect everybody to grind and have real good at-bats — put some hits together, lay down bonds, whatever it takes to score. It’s not going to be easy, and you have to fight for everything you get.”
Game 1 of the doubleheader against Thomas University will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Armory Field in Thomasville, with the second game to follow.