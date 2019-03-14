Going on 42 years now, George Metz has always found a way to help a cause dear to his heart.
For 25 years, the vehicle for Metz’s generosity has been the Marine Corp League’s Charity Golf Tournament.
Following its postponement in November, the tournament is scheduled to return for its 26th edition April 13 with 50 percent of the proceeds earmarked for Toys for Tots, a program that collects new, unwrapped toys to distribute to less fortunate children at Christmas.
“We find whoever’s in charge of Toys for Tots and we’ll give them half our take for their toys, or however they want to spend it,” Metz said.
An active-duty Marine for 21 years, Metz became involved in the Marine’s Toys for Tots program, even serving as coordinator for a stretch just before and after leaving the service in 1989.
Metz has made appearances around Brunswick as a Christmas elf since 1976, two years later teaming up with “Santa” George McManus, to deliver gifts to organizations like the prekindergarten Head Start program and in 1992 he began organizing the charity golf tournament as another avenue for generating donations.
“I’m the worker bee,” Metz said.
The four-man scramble tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. on the Oleander Course at the Jekyll Island Golf Club. The cost is $60 per player and $240 for a team of four.
Metz is seeking 25 teams to fill out the field.
Participating players will receive favor bags featuring golf towels, balls, and various Marine Corp materials for registering, as well as a lunch featuring burgers, baked beans, and coleslaw.
Mike Murphy Kia of Brunswick will also sponsor a hole-in-one contest for the chance to win a car. Additionally, a baseball signed by former MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright will be awarded to the winners of contest for the longest drive and closest to the pin.
A retired Federal Law Enforcement Training Center instructor and Commandant of Marine Corps League (MCL), Glynco Detachment 716, Metz also plans to enlist the aid of some friends around the area.
“Before we start, the Marine Corps JROTC out of Glynn Academy, their color guard will show up and they’ll post the colors,” Metz said. “And I’ll get three or four marines from Kings Bay to come up, and they’ve got two things, they’re going to post the colors for me, whoever’s in charge, and they will retire the colors.”
The Marines will also spend time on the course razzing the golfers throughout the tournament. Competitors can donate $5 to Toys for Tots to end the harassment.
The Marine Corps League donated $1,500 to Toys for Tots last February.
Hole sponsorship opportunities are available for $100, and corporate sponsorships, which includes tournament entry for a four-person team, costs $500. Make checks payable to MCL — PO BOX 1722, BRUNSWICK, GA 31521.
Funds leftover from the Toys for Tots donation is used throughout the year for various charitable donations to hurricane aid, veteran assistance, etc.
For more information, call (912) 506-5694.