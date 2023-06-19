MANGRAM.jpg
Buy Now

Brunswick High's Maria Mangram is the News' Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

 Illustration by Derrick Davis/The Brunswick News

Brunswick High’s Lady Pirates head coach Maria Mangram set herself and the team apart from the competition — going undefeated in region play and reaching the second Final Four in school history — earning her the coach of the year awarded by The News.

Coming off a season where the Lady Pirates went 27-2 and hosted an Elite Eight matchup with Rockdale, Mangram looked back at the way that season ended and wanted to make improvements.

More from this section

GAGE businesses have increased employee retention

GAGE businesses have increased employee retention

GAGE launched in January and is proud to share the results of their newest partners including Chick-fil-A, Marsh’s Edge, and Gather Thrift and Cafe. The partners are among more than 40 businesses that have joined GAGE in their efforts to “Build a Better Workforce”, including Golden Isles Con…