Brunswick High’s Lady Pirates head coach Maria Mangram set herself and the team apart from the competition — going undefeated in region play and reaching the second Final Four in school history — earning her the coach of the year awarded by The News.
Coming off a season where the Lady Pirates went 27-2 and hosted an Elite Eight matchup with Rockdale, Mangram looked back at the way that season ended and wanted to make improvements.
“Of course last year I felt like as the coach I kind of let everybody down because last year I felt like was a good year for us too, to try and make it to the Final Four,” Mangram said. “To be able to play all those games at home, and then we got to the Elite Eight and lost to Rockdale. For me, it was a bad taste in our mouths and I tried to make sure that I talked about it every chance I got, so the girls could feed off of it. One of the things was ‘Lord this is either going to be a good thing or a bad thing, but they responded very well.’ We all were disappointed from losing in the Elite Eight last year but it just made us work harder in the offseason, preseason, and getting it going into the season. Everybody was just focused, everybody worked hard and I think it was one of those things where everybody — I wouldn’t say prove people wrong but just want to say we are that good.”
The 2022-23 season saw the Lady Pirates put together a 22-game winning streak en route to an undefeated Region 2-6A season and another 27-win season. Having a historic season once more, the group flourished with their style of play as Mangram pointed out that the team bought into the motto from day one.
“I would say that there were no distractions and I felt like the girls were all in,” Mangram said. “Everybody bought into what we believe in and our team motto is all for one and one for all. Together we stand, divided we fall. If it can be done then we all say we can do it. it was one of those things that everybody bought into that statement every time we got onto the court.”
Rolling through the competition all season long, Brunswick hosted three playoff games at the Brunswick Square Garden where they could cut down the nets in front of its hand crowd after a 59-47 win over Sequoyah to clinch a spot in the Final Four.
Matched up with Lovejoy, the two schools went toe-to-toe in every department as Coach Mangram looks specifically back to the second quarter.
“If we could have replayed that second quarter, it could have been a different ball game,” Mangram said. “But, when you are playing someone who is just as talented as you or if not better or you are equal in some areas and some aspects of the game it’s kind of hard to just say that it’s all right we will get them. They made runs off of our mistakes.
Losing 73-62, Mangram still sees the experience of reaching the Final Four as a boost to the program of knowing what it takes daily to reach that level.
“It was one of those things that for the program it’s really exciting because yes getting to the final four is a big deal, but I think for the younger kids it allows them to see what it takes to get there,” Mangram highlighted. “What they have to continue to do if they want to get back there, and I think those seniors that we had were great role models and were able to lead us by example on and off the court. That in itself is going to take our program a long way.”