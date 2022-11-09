Glynn Academy’s middle blocker, Riley Mansfield signed her national letter of intent on Wednesday to continue her academic and athletic career at Tulane University.
Committing before her senior season began, Mansfield said the process wasn’t entirely easy.
“There were so many schools that I had talked to and obviously there were some rejections but with Tulane, it happened so fast,” Mansfield. “It wasn’t even a month-long process, it was about two weeks when I got my offer after contacting them, and it was a lot easier with them. I knew it was the right one and they had a lot of the stuff that I was looking for. It’s in a fun location, they have a beautiful campus and great academics and a D1 volleyball program.”
Going D1 was always something Mansfield wanted to accomplish, but she continued to grow not only into her 6-foot-4 frame but her knowledge of the game.
“Riley has been a part of Glynn Academy volleyball since her freshman year, where she quickly made an impact on the varsity team as a sophomore,” said head coach Hannah Shierling. “If you know Riley off the court then you know that she has a bubbly personality and is extremely goofy. She is constantly trying to prank her teammates, especially Karley, and makes everyone laugh. But when Riley steps on the court she becomes a fierce competitor that our opponents instantly focus on. She has impeccable volleyball knowledge and can pinpoint the weaknesses on the other side of the net and then exploit those weaknesses to score points.”
Being part of a Glynn Academy team that struggled for a portion of the season, the team clicked when it mattered most and not only nabbed the No. 2 seed from Region 2-6A but hosted two playoff games, one being an Elite Eight game at The Glass Palace.
“It was so fun,” Mansfield said. “I honestly was so proud of us for making it that far. I feel like we improved so much from the beginning of the season. We had a rough start and once the region tournament started and we started to get to the state playoffs, we played a lot better and I was proud of the team.”
Mansfield scored the winning point for Glynn Academy to help advance the team to the Elite Eight, and Shierling knows it will be tough to replace a player like her.
“Replacing a player like Riley will be difficult to do next season,” Shierling said. “Her leadership, drive and love for the game is something that cannot be taught and we will truly miss her presence on our team. Riley’s accomplishments throughout the years speak for her ability to dominate on the court.”
The accomplishments for Mansfield showed the hard work she put on the court for Glynn Academy as she was named on the American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom List in 2020 and 2021. She was part of the Prep Volleyball Club Watchlist for Middle Blockers for the class of 2023. The prep Volleyball’s Recruit of the Week in October 2020 while receiving an honorable mention for the all-region team in 2020. Last season, Mansfield earned second-team all-region.
While she signed her paperwork to become part of the Green Wave family, Coach Shierling announced that during the end of the season coaches meeting, Mansfield was the first name to be included on the first-team all-region team for the 2022 season.
“We are so excited for Riley and can’t wait to see everything that she accomplishes at Tulane, and we wish her the best.” Shierling said.