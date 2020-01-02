Former Brunswick High basketball standout Maria Willis Mangram is one of the few athletes that got to return home to coach, and much like her father has had a lot of success as a head coach.
Mangram fixed herself a new place in Brunswick High’s athletic record book as she collected her 200th coaching victory against Colquitt County on Saturday, defeating the Packers 55-52.
She could hardly contain her excitement as it wasn’t long ago she celebrated getting into the 100-club. Four years ago to the day, Mangram and her squad defeated Johnson High 57-28, giving the coach her 100th win as a coach.
The Lady Pirates were 15-0 at the time and would go onto to finish 28-1 on the season.
Coming into this season, she was at 191-91, and after 14 games into the 2019-20 season, her team made it happen. Now Mangram is sitting at 201-95 heading into tonight's game against Glynn Academy.
Since taking over as head coach for the 2009-10 season, Brunswick girls basketball team has had only one losing season and that Mangram’s second season when the Lady Pirates went 12-18.
The Lady Pirates have made the playoffs every year except for that one season, and Mangram said that her teams had a lot of opportunities to get these wins.
Three of her squads finished with at least 25 wins. Mangram’s team won three straight region championships from 2014-2016 and fell just short in the 2013 region race.
Of all those games, Mangram said her favorite had to be the Elite Eight game against Flowery Branch during the 2015-16 season when the Lady Pirates had to make an epic comeback to stay alive.
“We were down like 20 points. That year my team made it to the final four, and it seemed like everybody we played that year we were always down by like 20 points,” Mangram said. "It seemed like it was just our MO. That game had so much magnitude on it, and that was a first for our program as we had never been to the Elite Eight. But they came storming back, and we ended up winning, taking us to the Final Four game, so that I think that game out of all the games that I’ve coached I think that one might have been my favorite because of what it meant to the program and because we won that game.”
Coaching is in Mangram’s blood, and she said being a Pirate has been in her blood since the womb. Both of her parents coached, and her father was Brunswick High’s football coach for 22 seasons amassing 138 wins.
So this coaching job means that much more to her because she doesn’t want her alma mater to look bad.
“I don’t want us to look like we don’t know what we’re doing, so we’re grinding harder than just the average coach because this is home for us,” Mangram said. “So I want to thank my three assistant coaches, Michael Willis, Jasmine Hubbard, and Brianna Gipson. They also make me who I am today, and I love them. I would be nothing without my assistant coaches.”
Mangram credited all this success to her girls from every team she’s coached because they helped her believe she could be a successful coach.
“I will say one thing, I’ve never shot one basket, one layup, one rebound or anything,” Mangram said, “So to all the Lady Pirates, going back, even to when I first came home like 2005, it was you who lay the groundwork. My first year, we went 16-10, so we were like okay, you know we got this. I’ve coached a lot of athletes and a lot of wonderful girls, even on bad days and bad terms when everybody was mad. I’ve always had a good group of kids.”
One of the biggest things she’s learned throughout those 200 wins is something her father taught her.
“He says, you got to coach them hard, and you got to love on them, but you got to coach them hard,” Mangram said. “And they got to know you mean what you say and say what you mean.”
She said she’s also learned a lot through the tight relationship she has with her work husband and Brunswick boy’s coach Chris Turner. Mangram said he is a great teacher and has helped her with different things on and off the court. The two have a tight relationship and have nicknamed each other ‘the Goat.'
Turner said he is so proud of her achievement because he knows how hard it is to get 200 wins. He joined the 200-club on Jan. 19, 2018. He said that his work wife is a great basketball coach; she’s an even better person.
“She works hard at what she does, and she spends more time with those girls more than any other coach I’ve been around. She puts the time into it. She’s a natural when it comes to being a good coach.”
Turner said that it’s quite special for her to achieve this at her former school.
“For her to get the chance to win 200 games where she went to school and where here daddy coached, I think it’s pretty special," Turner said. "Maria was destined to be a coach. I think it’s just in her blood. Not only does she love the game, but she also loves those girls. A great coach is someone who cares about people and someone who is also a very good teacher. She fits both of those, and not only does she care about them, but she’s been able to teach those girls. I’ve never seen a group of girls play harder than her team, ever.
“Every year that I’ve ever coached at Brunswick, her team always plays hard if not harder than my team, and I’m always trying to figure out how she’s getting those girls to play hard. She is the type of person everyone wants to be around. She naturally draws people to her with that beautiful smile she has. I think her best basketball is still ahead of her. Her best coaching has yet to come.”