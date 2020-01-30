There aren’t many figures that can cause the world to standstill; Kobe Bryant was one of them.
The helicopter crash Monday in Calabasas, Calif., that killed nine people, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna shook not just the basketball world, not just the sports world, but just the world in general.
A five-time NBA champion and a Los Angeles Laker for 20 years, Bryant had become an international icon for multiple generations of athletes, and those inspired by the superstar have spent the last few days mourning the loss, including hoopers around the Golden Isles.
“That hurt a lot,” Brunswick High senior guard Jaliyah Howard said of Bryant’s death. “That was a legend. That hurt.”
Glynn Academy junior Max Hrdlicka shared a similar feeling Monday, originally refusing to believe the reports of Bryant’s demise.
“It’s just hard to believe that he’s gone,” Hrdlicka said. “I didn’t believe it at all when I first heard it. I was like, ’this is fake.’
“And his daughter too…”
Like a lot of basketball players, Howard and Hrdlicka looked up to Bryant as a leader, as a star that was willing to do anything and everything he could to be the best. It’s the borderline maniacal work ethic that Bryant possessed that is likely what he’ll best be remembered for.
“He always had a killer instinct,” said Brunswick girls basketball coach Maria Mangram. “That killer, put ‘em away, I’m the best on the floor, nobody can beat me, he always had that.
“With that, that mamba mentality, that’s literally what he had, so I think his nickname fit him perfectly with how he lived his life and how he worked on and off the court.”
Bryant nicknamed himself “Black Mamba” in an effort to evoke a similar ability to “strike with 99 percent accuracy at maximum speed, in rapid succession” on the basketball court.
Even if you weren’t a fan of Bryant, he earned the begrudging respect of opponents through sheer determination and force of will.
“Although I wasn’t a big fan of Kobe’s, the thing that I admired about him is he had, what us coaches call, he had the dog in him,” Haywood said. “That’s what he got the nickname from, ‘the Black Mamba,’ because he was just relentless. If he got an opportunity to bury you, to cut your throat as a basketball player playing against you… He had that mentality that every single coach, whether it’s football, baseball, basketball, he’s got that killer mentality that, ‘I’m going to go at you every single time I get the ball in my hands.’
“He just had that mentality and that attitude that you love to see in players you coach.”
Frederica Academy athletic director, and boys basketball coach, Carl Nash passed down the message of Bryant’s mentality and attitude to his team following the accident. Bryant’s drive is something everyone can learn from, whether they’re an athlete or not.
“I’ve tried to just tell them: if you’ve got passion for basketball, or passion for anything, do it hard, do it the best you can, and be great at it,” Nash said. “I think that’s the lesson I’d like for my guys to learn from someone like that.”
Nash actually met Bryant once about four and a half years ago at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. At the time, Nash was the head coach of the Chinese Basketball Association’s Tianjin City Gold Lions.
Following a game, Nash ran into Bryant on an elevator, where the NBA’s fourth all-time leading scorer quizzed him on his team.
“I got on the elevator with my general manager to go to the scouting report room to pick up some stats, and he was actually in the elevator with a couple of his guys,” Nash said. “He noticed my badge had CBA head coach, and right away he said he loved China, and asked me how our team was, and who are the professional NBA players I had on the team. He was very well-versed about the CBA.”
Early in the sport’s global expansion, Bryant was face of NBA in China with the Lakers the most popular team until countryman Yao Ming was selected No. 1 overall by the Houston Rockets in 2002.
Nash can recall murals of Bryant painted at shopping malls in China, and the buzz that swept through the country when he would visit providences with peers like Stephon Marbury and Tracy McGrady. In the wake of Bryant’s death, Nash has received messages lamenting the tragedy.
“To this day, I was getting messages from Chinese basketball officials that were shocked about his death,” Nash said. “That’s just how that country thinks of him. Obviously, they’ve got other problems going on in that country right now, but losing Kobe was a big one for them.”
Just discussing Bryant’s legacy and the memories that have come from it have been cathartic for some. Hrdlicka recalled Bryant scoring 60 points in his final game in the NBA as a true XXX of the mamba mentality.
“Inspiring stuff,” he said. “You just want to be like him, win all the time.”
For others, they’ve searched for a more tangible show of respect. Howard suggested the team take a 24-second shot clock violation Tuesday against Richmond Hill, similarly to a couple NBA teams Monday in honor of Bryant’s No. 24 jersey until Mangram reminded her there is no shot clock in GHSA basketball. Instead, Howard settled for praying before game and scribbling the words “Black Mamba” on her sneaker.
“One of my players was like, ‘Coach, how are we going to honor Kobe tonight? Are we going to take a violation or are we going to do this?’ and I just kind of gave him a look and I said, ‘We better beat Bradwell tonight. That’s how we’re going to honor Kobe tonight, by beating Bradwell,’” Haywood said. “And I laughed, and he laughed, and he went on.”