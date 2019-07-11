The Coastal Georgia men’s golf team announced its 2019 fall schedule Thursday, highlighted by the program’s annual invitational.
Coming off a second-place finish at the NAIA Championships, the Mariners will open its fall slate with the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational at the Jekyll Island Golf Club on Sept. 9-10.
After playing the invitational at Sea Island’s Retreat Course a year ago, golfers will compete at Jekyll Island’s Pine Lakes, a par 72 course ranging 6,701 yards. The men’s team finished first out of the 14-team field last season while shattering the program’s record for the lowest tournament score by shooting a blistering 27-under par.
Mark David Johnson also used last year’s Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational to kick off his senior season by becoming the first Mariner to shoot under 200 in a 54-hole tournament.
Coastal Georgia will go on to travel to Valdosta on Sept. 23-24 to compete in the 36-hole Thomas University Fall Invitational at Kinderlou Forest Golf — another tournament that saw the Mariners finish first a year ago.
In fact, the only event Coastal did not win last fall (instead finishing second) was the USCB Sand Shark Fall Invitational in Palm Harbor, Fla.
The Mariners will look to rectify that shortcoming when they compete in the USCB Sand Shark Innisbrook Invitational from Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Like last year, golfers will play 54 holes on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
“The USCB Innisbrook Sandshark Invitational will be our Conference major competition so it is very important we do well as it carries most weight in terms of rankings,” 10th-year head coach Mike Cook said in a statement. “Overall our fall schedule is tough with anywhere from 5-10 teams ranked in the top 25 nationally in each event.”
Coastal Georgia will deviate from last season’s schedule when it caps off its challenging fall at the Dave Adamonis/Doral Invitational on Oct. 28-29.
Instead of playing the three-round Webber International’s Fall Invitational at the Lake Wales Country Club in Florida, the Mariners will travel to the Doral Resort to play 54 holes on the Red Tiger & Blue Monster courses.
Despite the loss of the graduated Johnson, Coastal Georgia is set to return two All-Americans from last season’s roster in sophomore Eli Scott (first team) and junior Jackson Lawlor (third team).
Cook will also enter the season fresh off Golf Coaches Association of America’s South Region Coach of the Year in the NAIA.