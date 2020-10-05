Yes, I talked about Stetson Bennett IV and Warren McClendon last week, but after that 27-6 win over Auburn, it’s only right to praise them once more.
Before we go any further, I know the defense is the reason Georgia won that game. They were lights out from every angle outside of a few coverage things, and well when a team wins by 21 points, I’ll let it slide.
The management by Nakobe Dean was immaculate, and that defense will be scary good by the end of the season. Georgia does lead the SEC in all four main stat areas on defense — scoring, rush, pass and total defense.
That article on the Bulldogs defense is coming because I expect that unit to get better every week.
Coming into the Auburn game, I felt Bennett would get the start, but then again, I never know what’s going through Kirby Smart and his staff’s mind.
From being a preferred walk-on, leaving and returning on scholarship, Bennett has more determination than anyone else in that quarterback room.
After hearing on the broadcast that just a few weeks ago that offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken said he didn’t know if he would ever be a starter. All that did was make him work harder.
Bennett was the saving grace against Arkansas, and then he came in and handled a top-10 Auburn team, outdoing a five-star quarterback in Bo Nix. He completed 17-of-28 for 240 yards and one touchdown — pretty good day on the gridiron if you ask me.
He got his moment to prove himself, and boy did Bennett do it. While going up against an opponent like that, Bennett said it wasn’t his job to worry.
“If you think of things that broadly, you think about I was starting my first game, a game day, a top-10 matchup, then yeah it is going to be like ‘oh my goodness,’” Bennett said. “But, no, I just go out every day and play football.”
His favorite target emerged as Kearis Jackson, who had nine catches for 147 yards on Saturday and praised him after the game.
“Stetson has always stood out, ever since I've been here,” Jackson said. “He's the starting quarterback now and has a major role. He's doing a great job and is confident — it's part of our job to help him do that."
Bennett’s high school coach is now Brunswick High’s as Sean Pender coached Bennett at Pierce County before coming to be the Pirates coach. He also coached Warren McClendon, who also got his first start on Saturday.
Pender said he was neat to see them both play on the same team, and it’s not often a coach can say they’ve got two guys on one team, and they’re both starting. However, Pender's done it twice at Georgia, with these two and with Fred Gibson and Gerald Anderson back in the early 2000s.
“They're both getting opportunities,” Pender said. "Warren is a redshirt freshman getting to play on a very quality Georgia team — playing on offense line. Of course, Stetson — after all his trials and tribulations, he wasn't sure he's going to have that opportunity. Last week he performed well, and him being the most seasoned quarterback they had, I was hoping they'd give him an opportunity — and they did. I think they performed outstandingly.”
Both Bennett and McClendon are two guys that know how to take advantage of opportunities given to them. Pender said they refuse to find excuses to fail; instead, they find ways to succeed.
“Not only are they good football players — they are good character men. They have the tools that you need to be successful that mental toughness,” Pender said. “They make good decisions, and they look for excuses to do instead of excuses not to do. There are all these different excuses to fail, but when you try to eliminate those and make excuses to succeed, yeah, this is why I'm going to make it. This is why I'm going make the most of my opportunity. Both of those kids have always done that and know how to prepare for that opportunity when it comes.”
For now, Bennett is your leader, and it seems like he’s winning that team over.
He’s got the heart and determination, and the other players feed off that. McClendon is a force as well. He defended the right side like a veteran. One play had a blitz coming off that side, and it was a one-on-one situation, and McClendon executed a textbook block. He gave Bennett just enough time to get off the pass, prolonging the drive for Georgia.
I feel we will be hearing about these two a lot this season, and who doesn’t love a Cinderella story that features a mailman winning the job. I may even have to get me a mailman jersey.
Varner crowned mid-am champ
While the Bulldogs improved to 2-0, Brunswick Country Club wrapped up the 39th Georgia Mid-Amateur Championship on Sunday.
After Day 1, the guys shot low. Rob Varner (Columbus) was one of the 19 guys who were at par or better heading into the weekend, and he kept his foot on the gas pedal. With a second-round 65, he followed up with a final day 68 to win by three strokes.
There was a two-way tie for second place as Stephen Behr from Atlanta, and John Engler from Augusta each finished at -6. Engler won this even back in 2016 in Augusta and gave a good showing here in the Isles.
Jack Larkin Sr. (Atlanta) finished solo fourth at -5. Doug Hanzel (Savannah) and Taylor Smith (Atlanta) finished tied for fifth place at -2.
As for the local guys, Josh Williams finished the highest at T21 at +5 on three rounds. He tied with Reb Benton from Douglas and Michael Gordy from Alpharetta. The second-highest local finisher was Lee Knox at T35 with a +8 score — two strokes better than his dad Jeff who went +10 through three days.
The final Isles golfer, Jason Webster, finished T46 with a +11. Former UGA golfer, David Denham (Athens) finished T15 with Charlie Harrison (Atlanta) and Rusty Mosley (Vidalia).
As one of the most talented fields in Mid-Am history, it didn’t disappoint. I hope to see more tournaments like this at Brunswick Country Club because it’s a course that can handle this talent level.