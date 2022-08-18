Brunswick High football is back.
The Pirates take the field for their regular-season opener looking to build upon an 11-1 season that saw the team capture its first outright region championship since 2009, and they’ll do so with a new captain at the helm of the ship.
After five years as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach under the previous regime, Garrett Grady will call the shots as head coach for the first time in his career when Brunswick hosts Andrew Jackson (Fla.) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
“It’s definitely never been about me; that’s the offensive lineman coming out of me,” Grady said. “It’s about this team, it’s about these coaches, it’s about the work these guys have put in over the summertime. We’re excited to get going against an opponent rather than ourselves.
“It’s a great opponent, Andrew Jackson out of Jacksonville. They’ve got some big time prospects on their team, and Coach (Christopher Foy) is an alumni from Andrew Jackson, so it means a lot for him… We’re looking forward to it.”
Like Brunswick, Andrew Jackson enters the year coming off its best season in more than a decade as the Tigers finished 7-4 and snapped a postseason drought that dated back to 2010.
It was on the defensive side of the ball where Andrew Jackson was most formidable, holding opponents to 15.1 points per contest while recording 28 turnovers in just 11 games. Eight different defenders were responsible for 20 interceptions, and six of those players are set to return this season — none more daunting as South Carolina commit Grayson Howard.
“He’s 6-4, 6-5, 225, looks like an SEC linebacker is supposed to look,” Grady said.
A 247 Sports Composite four-star prospect, Howard led the team with 157 tackles a year ago, 14 coming for a loss, in addition to 3.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions.
Andrew Jackson will move Howard all over the field, but more often than not, he can be found creeping up to the line and rushing the A gap off the slanting 3-tech. Communication up front will be of the upmost importance for Brunswick in blitz pickup.
“When you’ve got a player like him, you’ve got to always identify him, and where he’s going to lineup in certain looks and formations, and maybe manipulate him in a certain way that he’s not impactful on the perimeter,” Grady said. “They play a 4-2 box, an even and over front, and you’ve just got to figure out how you can formation him up.”
Pirates quarterback J.R. Elkins proved he can carve up a defense with adequate time in the pocket at last week’s scrimmage, but Brunswick is aware that its signal caller needs all the support he can get as he makes his first varsity start.
Another strong outing in the opener could go a long ways.
“I was very pleased with the way J.R. was poised Friday night,” Grady said. “He’s comfortable back there. He’s got a lot of trust in these guys, and it’s going to get better with time.
“You never want to have your quarterback horizontal. We want to keep him vertical the whole time, keep him upright, and he’ll gain that confidence and the trust will be a little more.”
Luckily, the Pirates will likely be able to lean on their defense to do the heavy lifting early in the season as the unit returns almost entirely intact coming off a season in which it ranked within the top 10 in Class 6A in fewest points allowed per game.
Led by Wake Forest commit Ka’Shawn Thomas at defensive tackle, Brunswick’s run defense was particularly devastating, and Andrew Jackson should test if that will be the case again this year.
The Tigers rushed for more than 2,200 yards last season out of its spread offense, and following the graduation of its senior quarterback, expect Andrew Jackson to rely even more heavily on its pair of returning running backs to open the campaign.
Fred Gaines rushed for 1,029 yards and seven TDs in 11 games, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, while leading the team in receiving with 29 catches for 403 yards and two more scores. J’enethan Jackson also recorded 781 yards of offense and five touchdowns as the second part of Andrew Jackson’s 1-2 punch.
“The defensive front has got to play well,” Grady said. “All of our linebackers, inside and out, they’ve got to make sure they find out where (Gaines is) at in the formation, make sure we’re lined up correctly. Up front with the defensive line, shedding blockers and getting into the backfield, and getting a pass rush on the quarterback.”
If Brunswick can make Andrew Jackson’s inexperienced quarterback uncomfortable while protecting its own, the Pirates will extend a streak of 10 straight victories at Glynn County Stadium dating back to September 2020.
The contest will broadcast by the Continental Sports Network at, which is airing every regular-season home game at www.continentalsportsnetwork.com.