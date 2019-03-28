A state champion, and soon to be a collegiate wrestler, Trace Insalaco has spent most of his life on the mat.
But it wasn’t until near the end of middle school that Insalaco knew just how much the sport meant to him.
Insalaco and John Johnson each signed a national letter-of-intent with Truett-McConnell University on Thursday in the Brunswick High School auditorium, proving great wrestlers aren’t born, they’re made.
“I wasn’t very good at it,” Insalaco said of his early memories as a wrestler. “I just kept working.
“Eighth grade, I decided I wasn’t going to do any other sports, just wrestle. Kind of went from there, and I just kept working.”
It was an emotional signing ceremony that saw Insalaco, his father Larry, and Johnson each fighting back tears at various points.
For Insalaco the emotions came as he acknowledged his dad’s presence as a coach in a high school career that saw him capture a state title at 145 to cap a run in which he won more times than any wrestler in Glynn County history, and his presence on the stage with him as he prepared to take the next step in his journey.
“Just knowing my dad has always been there,” Insalaco said. “I have so many supporters from Georgia, Florida, but knowing my dad’s there since Day 1 is really what’s made it special, and he’s here today.”
P.J. Cobbert, Insalaco’s wrestling coach at Fleming Island High School, is one of those supporters from Florida, and he made the trip up to Brunswick on Thursday for the signing, during which he talked about what Insalaco’s county-record 56 wins has helped do for the program’s reputation, and what the state championship might do for the program’s future.
“In Florida, there’s people running their mouths about you guys,” Cobbert said to crowd while gesturing towards Insalaco and Johnson. “That’s how much these guys have done for your program. We’re at the region tournament and we’re hearing about Brunswick.
“You’ve got to understand, the platform is set now to win state titles. This guy showed you had to do it. That’s all it takes, just like Fleming Island. Once one guy won it, now everybody knows, they believe they can do it because you don’t know that you can do it until you see somebody else do it, and he set the tone.”
While it was Insalaco who acted as the tone-setter in the public eye, the Pirates’ coaching staff felt Johnson’s presence at practice was every bit as crucial to the team’s success this season.
Unable to wrestle after transferring to Brunswick as a senior, Johnson could have given up on the sport. Instead, he continued to push his teammates and himself.
“He was as instrumental as anyone, and you guys know in the room, everyday at practice he was getting you guys better,” Larry Insalaco said to the wrestlers in the crowd. “Especially you lightweights, because as you can see, John is very slick, very fast, very athletic.”
Highlight videos of both wrestlers were played for the audience before the signings with the bulk of Johnson’s footage coming from a postseason tournament in Tennessee, where he competed against several state-level wrestlers from around the southeast.
Johnson was as competitive as anyone at the meet. At one point, Larry Insalaco said there was no doubt in his mind the Pirates would have a second state champion if he was available to compete this past year.
Like with Insalaco, wrestling wasn’t something that came easy to Johnson. It was even harder to stick with the sport once he learned he’d have to sit the year out.
But Johnson pushed forward, the dream of going to college to wrestle fueling his motivation through a difficult year.
“I was real bad my freshman year, I wanted to quit because it was my first year of wrestling,” Johnson said. “I don’t know, I just got better and better, and I saw I was beating good kids, so I just wanted to go to the next level.
“Then not wrestling this year, it was just a bummer because you see everyone else winning and everything, and I’m in the room too with everyone else, putting in the work like them, but no getting what they’re getting out of it. I just want to be able to go to college to do something. It’s an achievement.”
Thus closed the story of two figures that could key the boon of the Brunswick High wrestling program. For Larry Insalaco, it’s a tale as old as time.
“The story holds true, the guy who perseveres and works the hardest winds up on top,” he said.