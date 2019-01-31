Start your engines; the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series returns to the Golden Isles Speedway over the next two days for the RhinoAg Super Bowl of Racing presented by General Tire.
Racing fans travel to the speedway from all over the country to witness the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series kickoff its tour schedule with 80-100 cars kicking up dust on the four-tenths of a mile-long track over the course of the weekend.
“It’s an incredible event, not just for dirt racing as a whole, but for the local communities,” said Luke Voigt, manager of operations at Golden Isles Speedway. “A lot of people from Brunswick, Waycross, north Florida, south Georgia, that are really involved in racing, it’s something they love to come out and be a part of a nationally televised dirt racing event that’s taking place right here in their backyard.”
The Super Bowl of Racing has increased in size over the years. The Golden Isles Speedway has more than 140 campsites prepared for the next two days, along with about 100 track-side fence parking spots, which allow for fans to back up straight to the fence and tailgate the races.
The speedway’s grandstands can hold a capacity of nearly 2,800, and every seat is likely to be filled for Saturday’s races.
It’s the crowds drawn to the Golden Isles Speedway, as well as the owner’s vision for the track, that has made it the perfect partner for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.
“It really parallels with Lucas Oil quite well because they have such a large, prominent dirt racing series,” Voigt said. “We’re honored to have their season kickoff here at Golden Isles Speedway, and have all of these people, and vendors, and drivers from all walks of life, all over the country, to come.
“A few years ago, we put in these grandstands from Daytona, and to see them fill up, they’re completely full…”
The Super Bowl of Racing kicks off a lineup of 65 events spanning 37 different venues across 22 states. The following the series draws has made the event a hotspot for various vendors from around the nation.
With appearances from prominent drivers in recent years, such as: Clint Bowyer, Mark Martin, and Scott Bloomquist, and an autograph session on the final day of the festivities, it’s easy to see how the Super Bowl of Racing has built such strong support.
The impact the weekend makes in the surrounding counties has also been a factor in its success.
“Every year we have 100s of people communicate with us that this is their first year visiting Golden Isles Speedway,” Voigt said. “People new to dirt racing, and people who are veterans of dirt racing, and every time they come out here and say, ‘Wow, it’s an incredible facility. You have awesome racing.’
“This event has impacted Golden Isles Speedway… It has done well for the communities, because all these local restaurants and hotels, they book up. Over the weekend, we’ll have over 10,000 people.”
Races are set for 5 p.m. today and Saturday and will air live on MAVTV. The event can also be streamed on Lucas Oil Racing TV.