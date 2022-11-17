With every new RSM Classic tournament that comes to Sea Island, the question that begs the minds of locals is when will a Sea Island golfer finally hoist the trophy.
Sixteen current PGA Tour players reside on Sea Island/St. Simons and the closest one has come to was Michael Thompson’s third-place finish in 2011.
This year the 155 golfers teed off in cool and windy conditions as they split between teeing off on holes 1 and 10 of Plantation and Seaside.
Weather sitting in the low 50s and wind blowing anywhere from eight to 20 miles an hour, most locals agreed that if a PGA Tour event wasn’t occurring on their home course, they wouldn’t be out.
“Under no circumstances would I have been playing golf today.” said Brian Harman who shot 5-under on Plantation to sit T6 with 10 other golfers.
Harman said most of the players wouldn’t be out and about on a golf course.
“No, not really,’ Harman said. “No, no, we wouldn’t have been — I don’t know any, Harris or any of the guys would be out here playing today. There’s too much other fun stuff to do than come out here and freeze.”
Bundled up with multiple layers on to stay warm and focused on his round that featured back-to-back birdies to close out his first round, Harman was pleased with his round.
“Got off to a good start,” Harman said. “Made a nice putt on 13 and that really felt like just trying to hang tough there on our back nine, which was the front nine. Felt like the cold kind of settled in and I was able to stay warm and hit some good shots.”
Harman’s group featured an all-UGA trio with Kevin Kisner and Harris English joining Harman. English, not only a Bulldog but a Sea Island member, agreed with Harman about the weather.
“I would not be playing Plantation today in this weather,” English said with a smile. “It’s weird how it happens, every year at the RSM it gets cold and windy. It’s good, it makes it play tough, which I like. They have some tough pins out there, so the conditions were tough.”
Having been sidelined for most of the season with a hip injury that required surgery, English only played in six events before teeing off at the RSM Classic.
“I putted awesome,” English said as he shot 4-under. “I knew it was going to be a grind today. Anytime you get that kind of wind, these kinds of temperatures, it’s going to be tough. Started making a lot of putts there in the middle of the round and then kind of went sideways a little bit with some drives, but gathered it back, made a nice birdie on 8, and had a good chance on 9. All in all, 4 under after the round, I feel pretty good about it and see if I can go get Seaside tomorrow.”
Feeling 100 percent for a few weeks now, English added how this was the most mobility he has had in his hip for a very long time.
“Yeah, I’ve definitely got more mobility in my right hip, which I probably haven’t had since I was about 14 years old,” English said. “It’s nice to have that. I can do everything that I did before surgery and a little more, I feel like I’m a little stronger in my legs.”
In the group behind the Bulldogs was another Sea Island local and 2023 Ryder Cup Captain for Team USA, Zach Johnson. Playing with Webb Simpson and Justin Rose, Johnson tried to stay warm and loose as possible where he finished 3-under and closed his round with birdies on holes No. 7 and 8 of Plantation.
“Yeah, I told my caddie, I guess we were like 15, 16, 17th hole, whatever it was, just hitting the middle of the clubface is a feat today, I thought,” Johnson said. “I think it was a trying day just to stay warm and try to stay loose. For someone of my age group, turning behind the golf ball is always difficult, so when it’s cold out, it’s never easy.
“Had a couple of mishaps there in the middle of my round, one in particular that otherwise, I would have played really well, I think. I had a good number today, but it could have been a lot better given the way I struck it. It was just hard, it was hard to putt, and it was hard to hit shots. I think any round under par is good today. I know there’s some low ones, there’s always going to be low ones, so great test. The setup was great, the guys did a great job. Love it here.”
Loving every moment he has had since coming to the Island, the Ryder Cup Captain can’t help but notice the growth Sea Island has had in the PGA members that reside in the area.
“Well, this is a place where in my profession, if you’re serious about the game, if you want to get better, you have all the amenities and then some basically at your fingertips,” Johnson said. “You have coaching, you have facilities, you have golf courses, and then you compound that with a phenomenal community, it’s an easy place to live. It’s not an easy place to get to, but we kind of like it that way.
I think there’s over a dozen guys that live here that are playing on the PGA TOUR and more mini-tour kids that are really, really good that probably will be here at some point. No one from this community’s won here yet, but it’s hard to do and I think it’s just a matter of time. I’m not predicting anything, I’m just saying there’s a lot of people in the field, they’re all pros, but you’ve got to think at some point somebody’s going to break through that lives here. I don’t ever want to move.”
Normally spending his Friday nights Under The Oaks watching his son suit up for the Frederica Knights, Johnson hopes he can go to Albany to support his son and the team as they take on the Deerfield-Windsor Knights in the quarterfinals.
“Yeah, I don’t know anything about Deerfield,” Johnson said of his early prediction. “I tee off at 10:30 (Seaside), I’ll be done around 3:30. I might have a buddy who might have a kid on the team who has a little turbo or another prop and I’ll be wheels up, Albany to watch my Frederica Knights take down Deerfield, get to the semis in state...
“Friday night lights are amazing. I never got to play it for obvious reasons, but it’s amazing. And I love our school, so I hope they take them down.”
Here is how the rest of the Sea Island locals fared on day one:
Ben Griffin: -7 (65) on Plantation for solo-second, one shot behind leader Cole Hammer
Keith Mitchell: -5 (67) on Plantation for T5
Greyson Sigg: -4 (66) on Seaside for T17
Patton Kizzire: -3 (67) on Plantation for T29
Will Gordon: -1 (69) on Seaside for T65
Garrick Higgo: -1 (71) on Plantation for T65
Jonathan Byrd: E (72) on Plantation for T86
Matt Kuchar: E (70) on Seaside for T86
J.T. Poston: E (70) on Seaside for T86
Andrew Novak: +1 (71) on Seaside for T108
Michael Thompson: +4 (74) on Seaside for T139
Davis Thompson: +5 (75) on Seaside for T145
Davis Love III withdrew before teeing off