Glynn Academy baseball hosted top southeast Georgia players and college coaches this past Saturday at the Adam Wainwright Field Complex
Over 100 high school players from all over the 912 area and even upper Jacksonville came out to showcase their skills in front of college recruiters.
“It’s an exciting day,” said Dan Corsi, the head of Coastal Prospects. “We’ve been based out of Jacksonville since 2007, and I started to dabble in south Georgia in the youth division a couple of years ago. And now its evolving into something special….I told (local coaches) I wanted to try a scout day in south Georgia. We had 13 colleges, a little lower than what I normally have but there is just a lot going on at the universities right now. For year one to have double digit scouts for these young men I think it’s a good sign for what’s to come around here.”
Starting the morning off with 60-yard dashes to track their times, players made their first impressions on scouts with times that were able to stand out to others.
“It’s a great opportunity,” said John Welborn, head coach of Glynn Academy. “I wanted to find a way to get my Glynn Academy players some exposure and this showcase was a good way to do that. Also, I wanted to be able to get exposure for kids in southeast Georgia, not just mine but kids across town, in Camden, Savannah. This was a great opportunity to get those kids down here and get coaches from Georgia, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina here.”
Moving to their respected positions on Wainwright Field, coaches from the Coastal Prospects team hit balls to them to get them ready for drills.
Ready for college coaches to see them in action, the outfielders showed their abilities to track down pop-flys and hard grounders, all while throwing to the cut-off man or throwing the runner out on the base paths.
“Coming out to an event like this, and events that I’ve been to, it’s really good to see a bunch of kids at one time,” said Georgia College coach KC Brown. “Looking for tools and guys that stand out. There are a few guys that played a football game last night, so I love those types of kids. I love these events and to see guys hustle. We have been paying attention to stuff like that.”
As a college coach, Brown played in the 912 area at South Effingham and he’s excited to see the growth that has continued to hit southeast Georgia.
“It’s kind of come full circle,” Brown said. “I’m glad, not that familiar, coming into Coastal Prospects, but I’m grateful for the work they are doing in the area 110%. We have a strong showing, and where I went to junior college at South Georgia State they have representation here. People from Jacksonville are here and really all over the south. It kind of feeds off of guys that played here and want to come back and coach in the state and the 912 area code. It’s a good cycle.”
Having every designated outfielder get their turn at both corners of the outfield, Corsi and his team at Coastal Premier Prospects shifted to the infielders.
Throwing across the diamond while turning double plays, each player stepped in quickly for the next rapid fire throw to keep the ball moving as quickly as possible.
The biggest chunk of the infield session was throwing to first. Each position charged ground balls or sat back and fired to first base, showing their reaction speed and arm accuracy/strength in the process.
“They are looking for guys who can run and throw,” Welbron said. “Each position has its own breakdowns. For instance in the outfield, they are looking for guys that are 85 plus from the outfield. Some kids might have missed hit some balls out here but based on swing path and stuff like that, they can tell if that kids swing plays or it doesn’t. Throughout the day there is a certain type of adversity that comes up. They are looking for how does that kid respond, high motor or not, when he’s talking to you does he have eye contact. Things of that nature.”
Behind the plate, the catchers worked on popping up out of their stance and firing off a roller to first base. They also received a mock pitch and fired down to second base for an opportunity to throw the runner out.
Sending the pitchers inside to have bullpen sessions for scouts, most stayed out and took batting practice with many watching from the two foul lines or even behind the net.
As players took hacks from both a righty and lefty, others went and shagged balls, with college coaches keeping an eye on everything that happened on the field.
“Absolutely,” Brown said. “And that’s something that when you are playing and coming through it is very cliche with coaches saying ‘Go pick up the balls and go hustle and you say whatever.’ But as a coach it really flips the script and to pay attention to that, hand shakes, eye contact, picking up balls, yes sir, no sir, that stuff really goes a long way.
“At the end of the day we want to be surrounded by good people, we want to recruit good players to be a part of our program. If we can look for the little intangibles like that, I’m looking for that all the time.”
Corsi preaches that lesson to his Coastal Prospects that are part of the program.
“If you are the first guy coming out of the dugout, you better have a bucket or something,” Corsi said. “College coaches are looking for eye contact, firm handshakes. We teach the kids to thank the coaches when the day is done. We are preaching that hard. You have to have high character kids. You need good baseball players but if you have a really good baseball player and a high character kids you are gonna win some games. If you have a high charter kid who grinds and is average you are still going to win some games because of that.
“College coaches and myself, I want to see how kids react when they fail rather than when they succeed. That’s where you really see a kid. …The game is all about failure. It’s very important and we preach it hard, you have to.”