Defending state championship high jumper Riyon Rankin continued his ascent towards history, and a couple of Glynn Academy records were set at the Game Changers Apex Invite on Friday in Richmond Hill.

Rankin won the Class 6A high jump state championship last year with a leap of 7 feet, and the Brunswick High senior has had his sights set on the GHSA record of 7-3.5 set by Dothel Edwards in 1983. After jumping 7-1 to win the meet by 13 inches over his closest competitor, Rankin attempted to tie the record — nearly clearing the record height before his heel just nicked the bar.

