Defending state championship high jumper Riyon Rankin continued his ascent towards history, and a couple of Glynn Academy records were set at the Game Changers Apex Invite on Friday in Richmond Hill.
Rankin won the Class 6A high jump state championship last year with a leap of 7 feet, and the Brunswick High senior has had his sights set on the GHSA record of 7-3.5 set by Dothel Edwards in 1983. After jumping 7-1 to win the meet by 13 inches over his closest competitor, Rankin attempted to tie the record — nearly clearing the record height before his heel just nicked the bar.
Rankin’s near miss at state history was just one of the highlights athletes from the Golden Isles produced in Richmond Hill.
Glynn Academy saw school records set by both the boys and girls track and field teams. Ashton Reinholz ran a record time of 7:27.31 to win the boys 2,000-meter steeplechase — an obstacle race that features distance running, hurdles and even a water jump.
For the Glynn girls, a new school mark was set in the 4x800-meter relay with the team of Lacey Reedy, Sophie Speirs, Bella Albright and Lexi Alberson winning the race in 10:38.48.
Alberson also finished first in the 800m run with a time of 2:31.21, and Janiyah Spaulding placed third in the 100m hurdles with a personal record of 17.05. Reedy also set a personal record for the Terrors with a time of 2:37.37 in the 800m run, which was good for fourth. Sara Jane Veal also earned a fourth-place finish with a personal record throw of 31-9 in the shot put.
Glynn Academy’s Joesph Barnes ran a personal best 2:02.01 in the boys 800m run to finish second — he also teamed with Cole Albright, Jalyn Williams and Brayden Lentini to place second in the 4x800m relay with a time of 8:58.30. Damarion Robinson placed second with a personal best performance as well, jumping 42-9 in the triple jump.
The Terrors’ finished third in the boys 4x400m relay, a team of Cedric King, Jamir Williams, Willie Butler and Quan Coleman setting a personal record of 3:35.09, and Max Wakeland placed fourth in the 3,200m run with a personal record of 10:22.22.
Outside of Rankin’s first-place jump, Brunswick also had Kavon Hill claim first in the triple jump with a leap of 43-5. The Pirates’ 4x200m relay team set a program record and finished second at the meet with a time of 1:31.11, and the 4x400m relay team ran to a second-place finish in a time of 3:29.13.
Brunswick also saw a number of athletes finish third, including: Darron Monroe (high jump; 6-2), Andrew Magalski (shot put; 45-2.75), J’Shawn Towns (discus; 133-6) and Devon Cummings (110m hurdles; 15.13). Alex Foster placed fourth in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet.