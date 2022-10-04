OACPool

Jackson Keenan, Logan Tacbas, and Genevieve Carpenter all had strong days in the pool on Sept. 24th in Waycross.

 Provided Photo

The Okeefenokee Aquatic Club at Golden Isles YMCA have seen a group of kids have strong seasons in the pool, as they reach closer to making state.

In their most recent meet, the OAC Spring Splash on Sept. 24th in Waycross, three swimmers continued to improve their times as state gets closer.

