The Okeefenokee Aquatic Club at Golden Isles YMCA have seen a group of kids have strong seasons in the pool, as they reach closer to making state.
In their most recent meet, the OAC Spring Splash on Sept. 24th in Waycross, three swimmers continued to improve their times as state gets closer.
Jackson Keenan, an 11-year old, swam all five events he took part in. His best event was the 200-yard free with a time of 2:41.14, improving his time by over 30 seconds. Keenan is top of his age group with the amount of points he has accumulated this swim season.
Logan Tacbas, a 9-year old, also took part in five events with her best event being the 200-yard free (2:51.58), and finished just shy of a state cut. The group still expects Tacbas to make state, in Atlanta, as she has the highest points for her age group.
Genevieve Carpenter, an 11-year old, shaved four seconds off her times in all five events she raced in during the OAC Spring Splash. Her best event, the 50-yard back saw her finish at 50.27.
Another note, the Glynn County and Frederica Swim Teams will begin practice at the YMCA next week.