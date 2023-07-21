Two swimmers from Brunswick’s Okefenokee Aquatic Club traveled to Atlanta to compete in USA Swimming’s 2023 Long Course State Championship that took place at Georgia Tech on July 13-16.
During the season, Logan Tacbas, age 10, worked with her coach, Stacie Waters, to successfully achieve her goal of earning a state-qualifying time in all 11 possible events in her 10 & Under age group.
At the championship, Tacbas chose to compete in 10 of the 11 events: the 50m, 100m & 400m freestyle; the 50m & 100m backstroke; the 50m & 100m breaststroke; the 50m & 100m butterfly; and the 200 Individual Medley, which is 50m of each of the four strokes combined. In seven of these events, she achieved a personal record time.
Tacbas’ best event was the 400m freestyle, in which she swam a personal record time of 5:55.54 — an impressive drop of 7.70 seconds off her previous record — and earned 7th place in the state.
Other memorable performances were the 200m IM (3:19.90) in which she placed 19th; the 100m breaststroke (1:53.24) with a time drop of 4.96 seconds; and the 100m freestyle (1:21.51) in which she cut 4.87 seconds off her time.
Rising freshman, Kellen Desrosiers, age 14, has worked hard this season with Coach Mike Irish to cut time off his 50m freestyle and earn his opportunity to swim in four events at the State Championship in the Junior Olympic cut of the 13-14 age group.
Desrosiers’ performances lead to three personal record times. His best event was the 100m backstroke, which he swam in 1:18.27, dropping a stellar 7.55 seconds off his time and earning 9th place. He swam the 100m freestyle in 1:06.27, which is 5.77 seconds off his previous best time, earning 12th place. He also took 16th place for his 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:34.87 — a drop of 3.94 seconds.
With Long Course season over, Tacbas and Desrosiers will begin training with their team to prepare for USA Swimming’s Short Course competition season, which is set to kick off on September 1st.
For more information about the Okefenokee Aquatic Club, call 912-265-4100.