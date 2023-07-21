Tacbas & Desrosiers 1.jpg

Okefenokee Aquatic Club swimmers Logan Tacbas and Kellen Desrosiers took on the USA Swimming 2023 Long Course State Championships at Georgia Tech.

 Provided Photo

Two swimmers from Brunswick’s Okefenokee Aquatic Club traveled to Atlanta to compete in USA Swimming’s 2023 Long Course State Championship that took place at Georgia Tech on July 13-16.

During the season, Logan Tacbas, age 10, worked with her coach, Stacie Waters, to successfully achieve her goal of earning a state-qualifying time in all 11 possible events in her 10 & Under age group.

Tags

More from this section

Animal rescue requests fosters and funds

Animal rescue requests fosters and funds

As Glynn County Animal Services tackles the population of homeless animals, the overwhelmed No Kill Glynn County — an all-volunteer, nonprofit animal rescue — is putting out the call for foster homes and donors.

Simulated golf swings into town

Simulated golf swings into town

Tee times can be difficult to get and weather can play havoc with golf plans. That’s The Caddyshack on Scranton Road, in Brunswick comes in. The new indoor golf simulator provides a great way to hang out with friends and enjoy some friendly competition and a few cold drinks. Despite the leve…

Recommended for you