The United States Tennis Association’s Junior Team Tennis is wrapping up its most successful season in coastal Georgia and the surrounding areas on the biggest stage in the state.
Teams from Glynn County joined with those from Effingham, Hinesville, Statesboro, Richmond Hill and Pierce County to qualify for advancement to the state championship in Macon this weekend.
Golden Isles Tennis sponsors the local league of 10- to 18-year-old juniors who compete on roughly 20 different teams; beginner, intermediate and advanced. Approximately 400 local youth competed for two seasons in an effort to secure a spot in Macon. According to local league coordinator Robert Brown, 10 teams from the league qualified for advancement.
The Golden Isles Hot Shots is a 14U intermediate team that has earned a chance to compete in Macon by winning the spring season. The team consists of six boys and six girls from Glynn, Camden and Bacon counties led by coach Dirk Bair.
Winners from in Macon will advance to the multi-state sectional championships in August, and both Universal Tennis Rating and USTA ranking points are awarded along the way, which can influence college scholarships.
The Junior Tennis Team is a USTA league product for youth from age 8-18. Brown, a local Pro and former high school coach, began operating the league about 20 years ago in South Carolina as a way to encourage play year round — not just during the school seasons.
The Junior Tennis Team is co-ed and includes; boys and girls singles, boys and girls doubles, plus mixed doubles in a pro-set format where total number of games is the winning criteria.
“We are ever looking for new divisions, new coaches and new areas to grow,” Brown said.
For more information, call Golden Isles Tennis at 912-304-3024 or Robert Brown at 843-290-2833.