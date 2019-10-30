The St. Simons Island Rotary club welcomed the honorable Judge Lisa Godbey Wood to speak with the group Tuesday afternoon as the annual Georgia-Florida week is upon us.
Judge Wood is a University of Georgia graduate and got appointed in May of 2015 to the University of Georgia Athletic Association’s Board of Directors. She is also the United States district judge for the Southern District in Georgia.
While her presentation wasn’t specifically about the agreement to keep the annual rivalry game in Jacksonville, but about how sports affect people so much and the lessons sports teach the world.
To open up her presentation, she asked the question, “Why are athletes important?”
Competition. Humans are hardwired to compete with each other and essentially dominate every other species in the world. Athletes take it to the next level because they train to be better than the average humans.
Then she asked, “What about this notion of a team?”
Fans love to see their team do well, and regardless of how the game ends on Saturday, there will be a ton of fans on the losing side, thinking the world is going to end.
She said that humans are side pickers and that regardless if they know anyone on the team or not, people will be crushed if their team doesn’t win.
Wood continued to talk about four athletes and the core lessons that inspire her. The lesson of courage comes from Tanzanian runner John Akhwari.
Instead of him winning a medal, Akhwari held his knee and got across the finish line. He dislocated his knee during the race when he fell. Despite suffering an injury, Akhwari finished the race. She said that Akhwari said, “My country didn’t send me 5,000 miles to start a race, they sent me 5,000 miles to finish one.”
She made it a point to say that despite someone else winning the gold, 50 years later, it’s the guy who refused to quit that we discuss.
The next lesson she talked about wasn’t a human athlete, but two racing horses. The first was Sham, who broke the track record at the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. However, he lost both races because he raced alongside the greatest horse to ever do it, Secretariat.
When the Belmont race came along, Sham finished last. However, that was the same race that Secretariat won first place by 33 lengths, and it produced the famous photo of his jockey turning around to see how far behind the other horses were.
The other was a racehorse that lived in the shadow of another, until later in life.
One that is near and dear to Wood’s heart and one she said is the only animal she named a show dog after. Only one horse ever has chased a triple crown winner through all three races, and that was Alydar.
She said that he was the last hope of Calumet Farm, and was two miles from where Wood grew up as a child. That year, Wood said there was a buzz surrounding the horse with triple crown hopes.
In the Kentucky Derby, Wood explained how Affirmed defeated Alydar by a length. Next at the Preakness, Alydar lost to Affirmed by a head. The final leg of the triple crown was the Belmont, and Wood captured the entire room, saying that “there were other horses in this race, but only two worthy of that competition, Alydar and Affirmed.”
She talked through the entire race and said the end came down to a photo finish that showed how close it was. Affirmed defeated Alydar by the tip of his nose.
There are only 13 triple crown winners, and Alydar isn’t one of them; however, the lesson here is what happened next. Wood said you never give up on life’s opportunity for redemption. Both Affirmed and Alydar were put out to stud, but Affirmed was a bust. As for Alydar, Wood said he became one of the most successful thoroughbred sires ever.
At one time, one-quarter of all horses to win a leg of the triple crown had Alydar’s blood pulsing through their heart. She called that lesson redemption.
The final two lessons were quick. Wood talked about how, in 1865 and the north face of the Matterhorn, the highest point in Europe at 14,692 feet of sharp ice and rock. At that point, it was thought to be impossible until Edward Whymper from London changed it all.
She said he scaled the Matterhorn for the first time, and while it was the ultimate accomplishment, that happiness was short-lived. Whymper and his team spent all of their focus getting to the top and didn’t worry about getting back down it.
The top wasn’t the goal, but to get up and down safely. On the way down, one member took a wrong step causing four people to die. All the joy and accomplishment was gone. Wood’s lesson here was courage.
She said a quote from Whymper, “Climb if you will, but remember that courage and strength are nothing without prudence and that a momentary negligence may destroy the happiness of a lifetime.”
The final lesson was about Bobby Jones, a legendary golfer. She said that golf doesn’t build character, but reveals it.
He’s remembered for his achievements and was the master behind the Masters. Wood said that he isn’t respected just for his significant accomplishments but revered by a loss. He lost the 1925 U.S. Open by one stroke.
Jones touched the ball, and that’s a two-stroke penalty. No one else saw it but Jones and called a penalty on himself. So instead of having a one-stroke victory, it was a one-stroke loss.
Wood said, sealed his immortality with that loss. He spoke the truth and had character. She said that’s the most powerful lesson sports give us.
“Sports can’t reveal and shape character,” Wood said. “There is only one person that we will play with all our lives, and that’s ourselves. None of us truly wants to be a quitter, a whiner, someone who loses focus, or a cheater. My theory as to why we love sports so much is this. They allow us to compress life into small packets. Sixty minutes, nine innings, 18 holes, some say life is cunningly unfair, and I don’t believe that for a minute. Certainly, we don’t get everything we wish exactly when we want it. But focus, perseverance, courage, and character are rewarded in their own time.”
Wood closed in a way only a two-time graduate of the University of Georgia could.
“I wish all of you success in your sporting activities and beyond. I will tell you, I pride myself in being neutral with my job, but I would never adjudicate a dispute between Georgia and the Florida football programs,” Wood said. “You see, I have a dog in that fight, and he will always be an English bulldog. With great respect to our adversaries and our worthy opponents, I’ll leave by saying, Go Dawgs.”