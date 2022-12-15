Glynn Academy and Brunswick High’s varsity basketball teams took the court on Tuesday as the Terrors hosted Richmond Hill while the Pirates traveled to Lowndes.
Glynn Academy Boys 56
Richmond Hill 54
Hoping to rebound in the right direction after a tough loss to Brunswick High, the Glynn Academy boys took the court at The Glass Palace once more with an old familiar foe in former region competitor Richmond Hill.
Richmond Hill jumped out of the gates with a 10-0 run in the first five minutes of play before a Shane Payne two-pointer ended the long run. Glynn Academy went on a run of its own, cutting the deficit to 11-9 to end the first quarter.
Continuing to go back-and-forth through three-quarters of play, the Terrors found themselves down 41-36 to open the fourth quarter.
Calling a timeout with six minutes to go in the game and down 43-38, Glynn Academy opened the floodgates from the three-point line to put themselves ahead. Payne connected on the first three to cut the deficit to two before a Corey Fisher three gave the Terrors the lead. David Prince made an easy two-point field goal before Tyi Ivey closed the 11-0 run with a three.
Leading 49-43, the Terrors had to battle for the final five minutes as the Wildcats kept the game interesting.
Trying to hold on, Glynn’s Fisher and Payne took control of the scoring for the team as they combined for the final seven points.
Payne made both of his free throws to put the team up 56-51 before a last-second three-point shot by Richmond Hill’s Bryce Hendricks gave a 56-54 win for Glynn Academy.
Prince led the Terrors in scoring with 16 points while Payne added 11 points and Zach King added 10 points.
Glynn Academy travels to Camden County tonight to finish the home-and-home with the Wildcats, before traveling to Albany to partake in the U-Save-It Classic where they open the tournament against Monroe.
Lady Wildcats 56
Lady Terrors 46
Still looking to see all the gears click for the young team, sitting at 1-5, the Lady Terrors welcomed the Lady Wildcats of Richmond Hill to the Theresa Adams Court.
Keeping the game close for two quarters, Richmond Hill expanded its lead in the third quarter from 26-15 to 41-26 in the span of a few minutes.
Not giving up, the Lady Terrors fought until the final minutes to cut the deficit from 16 to 10. Martin Davis led the team with 16 points and six steals. Kyra Page added nine points while Aniyah Wright stuffed the stat sheet with five points, five rebounds, six steals, and seven assists.
Glynn Academy opens the MCA Holiday Classic against the Hagerty Huskies (Oviedo, Fla.) on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Darien.
Lady Pirates 54
Lowndes 44
It took a while for the Brunswick High Lady Pirates to get into the game on the road against a Lowndes team that got the best of them two weeks prior.
Seeing themselves down 21-5 after one quarter of play, the Lady Pirates put together a defensive stand in the second quarter to hold the Vikings to six points.
Down 27-13 things started to go in favor of Brunswick in the third quarter as shots began to fall in bunches. Opening the quarter with a 6-0 run to force an early timeout by Lowndes, Brunswick came to life in the third quarter — not only holding Lowndes to seven points — but scoring 20 with little runs spanning the eight minutes to end the quarter down 34-33.
Not backing down from the challenge of not only coming back into the game but finding a way to win, the Lady Pirates grabbed their first lead of the game on a Shane Jackson field goal with six minutes to go in the game.
Lowndes kept the game close for as long as they could before Brunswick went on an 8-0 run in the final three minutes to close out the game and get revenge for their loss earlier in the month.
Shané Jackson led the team with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Brunswick will play in the Myrtle Beach Christmas Tourney (John Rhodes Division) where they will face Philip Simmons (S.C.) in the third game of the tournament on Monday.
Lowndes 39
Brunswick 33
Looking to continue its winning streak and finish the season sweep on Lowndes, the Pirates had a grueling test against the Vikings.
Seeing lead changes throughout the game and neither team separating themselves with a lead large enough to hold onto, the Vikings had a 32-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Brunswick opened the quarter with a Riyon Rankin two-point field goal but buckets were hard to come by in the final quarter as the team scored four points — all by Rankin — and tried its best to keep Lowndes from slipping away with a late lead.
A 7-0 run towards the game’s final minutes by the Vikings operated themselves enough to take a 39-31 lead before Rankin’s final points closed out the game.
Camarion Johnson led the team with 14 points and eight rebounds while Rankin added six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the deflating loss.
Brunswick will take part in the McIntosh Christmas Tournament where they open play against the Jordan Christian Prep Seahawks (Auburndale, Fla.) at 3 p.m. on Monday.