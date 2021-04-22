Golden Isles Gymnastics level 6 gymnast Phoebe Cook and level 7 gymnasts Marlee Brooks, Marit Mallon and Alivia Palmer recently qualified for the Region 8 Levels 6/7/8 Regional Meet in Montgomery, Ala., this weekend.
There, the gymnasts will compete against top gymnasts from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Gymnasts must qualify at the state level to be eligible to compete at regionals, and the Golden Isles Gymnastics trio did just that at the Georgia state meet.
Cook, a student at Jane Macon Middle School, competed at the Level 6 Georgia state meet in March and came in second All Around in the Level 6 Jr. E division with an overall score of 37.200. Cook tied for first on uneven bars (9.475) and second on floor (9.525).
Brooks, who also attends Jane Macon, competed at the Level 7 Georgia state meet in March and finished in second place All Around with a score of 36.975 in the Child C division. Brooks earned second place in each of the four events: vault (9.00), uneven bars (9.325), balance beam (9.250), and floor (9.40).
Mallon — a Glynn Middle School student — placed fifth All Around in the Child E division of the level 7 Georgia state meet with a score of 36.225. She finished third on both uneven bars (9.225) and balance beam (9.00).
Palmer, another Jane Macon attendee, earned third All Around at the level 7 Jr. C division at the Georgia State meet with a score of 36.900 thanks to first-place finishes on uneven bars (9.550) and floor (9.450).
Megan Gilmartin, Shelly Morgan and Seth Jones are the coaches at Golden Isles Gymnastics.