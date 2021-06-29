Ten-year-old Brunswick native Addie Morris traveled to Savannah last Friday to compete in the AAU Gymnastics National Championship on Friday. In her inaugural season, Morris took home gold in her Xcel Silver age group on the vault with a winning score of 9.65.
In addition to placing first on vault, Morris notched personal bests second-place finishes in bars (9.675), floor (9.65) and all around with a total score of 38.375. She placed fourth on beam (9.40) at a competition featuring more than 2,000 gymnasts from all over the United States in all different levels and ages.
“I thought it was cool that I got to show off all of my routines to the whole nation,” Morris said, describing her experience at the national competition.
Prior to the national meet, Morris placed first on floor (9.525), and third on vault (9.250) and beam (9.50) during the state competition in Roswell on May 1.
Morris said that Floor is her favorite event because, “you get to be you.”
Addie Morris is the daughter of Jenni Morris, of Brunswick, and Andy Morris, of Darien.