Friday marks the round one of the playoffs for all five local schools as Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, Frederica Academy, Camden County, and McIntosh County Academy prep for their opponents.
It is make or break time for teams as you lose, you’re out, and the season is over.
Three of the five teams will hit the road while McIntosh County Academy and Glynn Academy earned home-field advantage.
BRUNSWICK HIGH
Brunswick finished the regular season 5-5 overall and 2-2 in the region. It was a significant improvement from last season when the Pirates finished 3-7 and 0-4.
The Pirates finished third in the Region 2 6A standings behind in-county rival Glynn Academy and region champions Richmond Hill.
At 1-2, the Pirates went on a four-week road stance. In that first road game, the Pirates fell to Camden 48-20. However, Brunswick finished that road trip 2-2 and finished the season
With the third seed, Brunswick will hit the road and take on the Morrow High Mustangs.
Morrow has a 6-4 overall record and finished 6-2 in region play.
The Mustangs finished second in Region 4 6A and got to host Brunswick. Morrow is 3-1 at home with wins over Tucker, M.L. King, and Mundy’s Mill while 2-3 on the road.
The Mustangs play tough at home, so the Pirates need to come ready. Winner of this game will take on the winner of Winder-Barrow and Harrison.
CAMDEN COUNTY
The Wildcats started the season hot going undefeated until getting trounced by Colquitt County and then Lowndes the following week.
However, Camden finished 8-2 overall, but only managed to have a 1-2 region record. The Wildcats lone region win was over Tift County this past week as they won 30-20.
Camden finishes No. 3 in the region behind Colquitt at the two-seed and region champions Lowndes, who finished a perfect 3-0.
That third-place finish, send Camden on the road to two-seeded Marietta. This Marietta team finished second behind McEachern in the Region 3 7A standings.
The Blue Devils are 8-2 like the Wildcats but finished 4-1 in their region. They’re 3-1 at home this season, but the Wildcats are 4-0 on the road.
Marietta defeated Rome 48-14 and only lost to McEachern 14-12. This group has a lot of highly recruited athletes, so the Wildcats will have another tall mountain to climb.
The winner of this matchup will take on the winner of Central Gwinnett and Milton.
FREDERICA ACADEMY
Unlike the Pirates and Wildcats, the Knights struggled to finish the regular season with a win. After losing most of its star playmakers that were on Frederica’s state championship team, the Knights finished 4-5 overall and 2-2 in their region.
Frederica is currently on a two-game losing streak after falling 50-0 to John Milledge Academy two weeks ago and 24-7 to Bulloch Academy last week.
The Knights finished third in the GISA 2AAA region behind Bulloch Academy and Pinewood Christian.
Frederica is the No. 3 seed and will take on the No. 2 seed Southland Academy in Americas.
Southland finished the regular season 6-4 and 2-2 in its region. The Raiders are 4-1 at home this season while the Knights are 3-3 on the road.
The winner of this game will take on John Milledge Academy, who got a first-round bye.
GLYNN ACADEMY
Glynn Academy has won its final three games this season to finish No. 2 in the Region 2 6A standings behind Richmond Hill.
The Red Terrors finished 5-4 overall and 3-1 in the region, with the lone loss coming from the Wildcats.
Glynn started 2-1 before hitting a three-game skid with losses to Ware County, Camden, and Richmond Hill. However, the Terrors finished strong and kept their City Championship belt.
With their No. 2 seed, they earned home-field advantage and will take on Tucker High.
Tucker finished its season 6-4 overall and 6-2 in region play. The Tigers finished third in the region behind Morrow and Stephenson.
They’re 3-2 in away games with losses to Grayson and Morrow.
Winner of this game will take on either Dalton or Dacula in the next round.
MCINTOSH COUNTY ACADEMY
The Buccaneers turned their season and finished 5-5 and 2-3 in their region.
After going 1-9 and 1-4 in region play last year, McIntosh County Academy gets to host its first-round opponent and are 3-2 at home. Those losses are from Calvary Day, who only beat them by a touchdown and Savannah Christian.
McIntosh finished third in its region behind Savannah Country Day and Savannah Christian. The Buccaneers are the No. 13 team in the GHSA Class-A bracket and get to take on the No. 20 team Emanuel County Institute.
ECI finished the season 5-5 and 4-1 in its region, placing second.
The Bulldogs are 3-1 in away games this season with wins over Jenkins, Treutlen, and Montgomery County.
Winner of this game will take on Clinch county, who earned a first-round bye.