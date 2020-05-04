No coaching visits? That’s no problem.
Despite the NCAA shutting down in-person recruiting visits until May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but for these four local guys, that doesn’t matter.
The offers continue to roll in for Brunswick High rising senior Caleb Cook. rising junior Kanaya Charlton and for Glynn Academy rising seniors T.J. Lewis and Jaiden Miller.
These four guys regularly tweet out their Hudl films and put out how hard they’re working during this uncertain time.
All four guys say that since there are no coaches visits, the schools interested in them are continually contacting them through Twitter and by calling or texting them — if it’s allowed.
Cook and Charlton are both offensive linemen and have gotten to do a lot of this process together. Offensive line coach Garrett Grady along with head coach Sean Pender are putting their names out there and making sure they’re communicating with the right people.
Glynn Academy coach Rocky Hidalgo and his staff are also helping Miller and Lewis get some attention.
Each of these guys brings something special to the game, on-and-off the field as all four guys are getting interests from Division 1 schools.
As of today, Cook holds 23 offers ranging from all over, including a few Ivy League and military institutions. He’s getting recruiting by most schools as a center but can play all five positions on the offensive line.
“It feels good to finally be in a position where you see all your hard work pay off,” Cook said. “I like meeting and talking to the different coaches because it gives you different views to the game and sometimes life. I’m truly blessed to have this many opportunities for a full scholarship because college is very expensive.”
Charlton may have two more seasons to play, but that doesn’t mean this 6-foot-6 320-pound lineman isn’t already getting some love himself.
He currently holds 16 offers, with 14 of them being from Power 5 schools. Charlton’s size alone helps him with this whole recruiting process. Since he is a rising junior, coaches aren’t allowed to talk to him, but he can chat with them.
For those two guys, coach Atkins from FSU stood out to them, and they both built a good foundation with him. Charlton also said that Kentucky was special to him because it was a new experience, and he liked their facilities.
“FSU has amazing facilities, and I really liked coach Atkins because of the way he coached and the type of person he is,” Cook said.
“The most interesting coach I had the opportunity to talk with is coach Atkins from Florida State University,” Charlton said. The funniest moment with him was when he looked me up on google, saw an old photo, and started to talk about me. That was hilarious.”
While it was FSU for the two Pirates, the two Red Terrors enjoyed their trip to Atlanta and visiting Georgia Tech.
Lewis has blown up the last few months as the 6-foot-4 quarterback currently has 22 offers, including ones from Georgia Tech and Georgia State.
He also visited Coastal Carolina and said it reminded him of St. Simons Island.
“Georgia Tech was probably my favorite because we went on a scavenger hunt,” Lewis said. “They had a lot planned for us that day, and the environment was just new to me.”
Miller currently has 12 offers and has begun to pick up some recruiting speed. He said the process was a bit slow at first, but the last month it’s increased a lot.
“It’s a blessing to get contacted by coaches because you get a chance to compete at the next level. I’m thankful to be in this position,” Miller said. “My favorite visit was going to Georgia Tech because the atmosphere was amazing.”
While the adjustment to a virtual new world has been an up-and-down road for some, these four guys understand it’s how coaches can talk with them, so they’re adapting.
“I talk to coaches every single day and might FaceTime or talk on the phone about anything, not just football,” Lewis said. “It hasn’t changed much. Every coach is the same as before; just now, they can’t come to see me.”