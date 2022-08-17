Glynn County football fans can now watch their local teams from the comfort of their couch.
The Continental Sports Network (CSN) will offer live broadcasts of every regular-season home game for Brunswick High and Glynn Academy this year. The broadcasts can be viewed free of charge at www.continentalsportsnetwork.com.
CSN has partnered with video production company iMint Media for production support. The broadcast will feature multiple camera angles, replays, and on air graphics including live comments from social media. Anthony Sarinana and Andre Clinch will serves as the on-air talent for the broadcasts.
Sarinana, an experienced broadcaster out of California, will provide play-by-play while Clinch, an BHS alum, coach, and former player who resides in Florida, is on color commentary.
“My heart has always been to see our local teams get the recognition they deserve and this broadcast will provide that,” iMint Media president/CEO TJ Thompson said in a statement. “Family, friends, and fans can now watch their teams from anywhere in the world. The exposure will benefit players as they look to attract recruiters and advertisers as they look to attract customers.”
Brunswick is set to play its first game of the season at Glynn County Stadium against Andrew Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Glynn Academy will make its home debut against McIntosh County Academy at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.
A watch party for the City Championship game is scheduled at The Wee Pub in Brunswick with season watch party opportunities still available.
All of the games produced by CSN are available for on demand viewing for those who missed the live broadcast. Fans are encouraged to participate in the live chat during the show for a chance to be featured on the broadcast. Halftime performances will also be broadcast further showcasing area talent.