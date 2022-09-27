Friday night lights are being moved to midweek.
With Hurricane Ian on track to sweep across the state near the end of the week, a mass of football games have been rescheduled, including local teams around the Golden Isles. Now, Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, Frederica Academy and McIntosh County Academy are each scheduled to play Wednesday.
“After meeting with the local Emergency Management Agency and attending a webinar by the National Weather service in Jacksonville, we have decided to move the varsity football games to Wednesday,” Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters said in a statement.
Brunswick will travel to Grovestown for its first road contest of the season at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Glynn Academy is set to host Effingham County at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Glynn County Stadium.
Frederica Academy will also host an midweek contest when it welcomes Tattnall Square to St. Simons Island for a 5 p.m. kickoff Wednesday, and McIntosh County Academy is set to hit the road Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. contest in Pearson against Atkinson County.
Additionally, all athletic events scheduled for Thursday or Friday have been canceled.