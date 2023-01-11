Twelve months ago, fans of the University of Georgia football team witnessed the ‘Dawgs hoist the national championship trophy for the first time in 40 years.

On Monday night, many had the opportunity to witness a second historic title as the Georgia Bulldogs steamrolled past the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California.

More from this section

New downtown cafe opening Friday

New downtown cafe opening Friday

The Bubbling Cauldron in downtown Brunswick is opening a little later than anticipated, but the new opening date is much more on-brand — Friday the 13th.

Former ICE, FLETC official sentenced to 4 years in prison

Former ICE, FLETC official sentenced to 4 years in prison

A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official who worked at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco will spend the next four years in prison and the six years following on probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges related to a Feb. 4, 2022, domestic violenc…