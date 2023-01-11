Twelve months ago, fans of the University of Georgia football team witnessed the ‘Dawgs hoist the national championship trophy for the first time in 40 years.
On Monday night, many had the opportunity to witness a second historic title as the Georgia Bulldogs steamrolled past the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California.
A few fans such as Billy Copelan and his family, as well as Billy and Bonnie Shuman and their family, had the opportunity to witness the back-to-back spectacle in person.
Others like Jerry Moore and Michael Morrow got to share the night with their children, who have become diehard red and black fans thanks to their parents.
Arriving in Los Angeles with the hope of being part of the beautiful spectacle encapsulated with the clear blue skies and palm trees of Hollywood, would have been the perfect arrival for those who would make their way to SoFi Stadium.
However the L.A. weather wasn’t ideal, and although it dampened the mood pregame, it didn’t ruin the experience that would follow on the field.
“It was an incredible night,” Copelan said. “Weather-wise you think you are going to L.A. and they say it never rains in California, but it was pretty rainy (Monday) so that kind of put a damper on the pregame. It was cold, windy, and rainy, but the stadium is beautiful and definitely unique. We didn’t even realize that it was an open-air stadium, just with a covered roof. It was chilly even inside the stadium with the wind whipping through, but once the game got going it wasn’t too bad when the stadium filled up. Incredible stadium and really the atmosphere was really good from both sides.
“TCU had a lot of fans there. The atmosphere was pretty awesome at the start of the game, both sides of fans being into it, and then of course the Georgia fans had a lot more to cheer about as we went along.”
For Jerry Moore, he was surprised by how well the TCU fans traveled and the intensity the Horned Frogs faithful brought forth for the brief moment the game was close.
Knowing the three local players (Randon Jernigan, Warren McClendon, and Jack Podlesny) from their youth growing up playing sports through the rec department, Jerry and his son Hudson had the opportunity to sit with the players’ families.
“Randon gave us some of his tickets because his dad couldn’t go,” Moore said. “We had a chance to sit with the players’ families and man they were really nice and friendly. It was the time of (Hudson’s) life. An 8-year-old kid getting to go to something like and the stadium is just wonderful. It’s one of the best I’ve been to and I’ve been to a lot of stadiums. That one there is up there with the best of them.”
Getting to share the moment with his son was something that Jerry won’t ever take for granted as his son cheered every second possible.
“That was something that I don’t even know if my son realizes yet how big of an opportunity he had,” Moore said of the historic night. “The best part was being able to spend time with my kid and watch him enjoy it. He was ecstatic the whole game, jumping up and down, and swinging the pom poms. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint’s parents were just so nice and friendly and made my kid feel very welcomed, and I can imagine he will have a memory of him being his favorite player like his parents were. We sat by the Podlesny family too, and the parents were just first class, which is probably why the kids at Georgia have success in life. The best experience was just being there with my kid and I couldn’t even begin to tell you how excited he was.”
For Michael Morrow, the decision wasn’t easy to skip out on the 2022 National Championship game.
“I had an opportunity to go with some friends and almost pulled the trigger to go and thought if Georgia won their first championship in 40 years and I’m at the game and the rest of my family is watching from on TV, how is that fun for me?” Morrow said. “I wanted to experience that with them so I didn’t end up going.”
Not fully confident that he would be able to see his alma mater reach the title game for the second consecutive season, Morrow and his wife Jennifer originally planned to go and leave daughters Addison and Caroline at home with the grandparents.
“When we told them that they literally almost went to tears that they couldn’t go and how upset they were,” Morrow said. “They are big Georgia fans, and I’m a UGA alumnus (2001). They’ve grown up bleeding red and black their whole lives. We went to two games this year in Athens so they feel like they are part of the team supporting because we go to so many games and support them. When they thought they weren’t going to go originally, they were pretty upset. We thought about it and decided to make it work and pay the extra money because when is the next time we will be able to ever do this as a family and be there together.
“We were able to check that box. I’ve been to a national championship game where my alma mater won and brought home the trophy, and I don’t have to check that box again…. Love going to Athens for games and going to the national championship game is a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
Experiencing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is something many dream of doing, and the Shumans have had the opportunity to witness all three in person.
“I will tell you it’s great,” Bonney Shuman said of seeing all three title wins. “It’s not diminished in any way from last years. Last years, of course, was a different feeling because it was the monkey off the back and it had been so long and it was so close.”
Her husband, Billy Shuman added, that he’s ready to go to Houston next year and see the ‘Dawgs go for a three-peat.
“It feels just as great with a different twist,” Bonney added. “I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s just as exciting. We were talking to folks on the UGA charter and when we got back to the airport we were partying. They were talking about five-hour drives and we said it’s an easy drive to make as a winner, we still have that adrenaline versus if we had been driving home if we had lost, it would be a harder drive home. We are still on that happiness high because it’s just a fun thing to watch. It really is. We saw Warren in the lobby after the game, and I’ve never seen such a bigger grin on a young man’s face. I’m so happy for him.”
When asked about when they truly felt the game was out of reach for the Horned Frogs and it would be time to start celebrating back-to-back championships, everyone felt far different than last year’s game.
“Certainly by halftime, I felt pretty good,” Copelan said. “You want to think it’s completely over but TCU had been a comeback team all year, they made some remarkable comebacks in the second halves of games so you can’t think it’s completely over. In the first series of the second half, we had to punt, and then the very next series we scored again, and then it was like ‘Yep we got it. This is it and we can enjoy the ride for the rest of the game.’”
For Morrow, it was after Javon Bullard picked off TCU’s Max Duggan late in the second quarter up 31-7 and looking for more.
“Even though it was a comfortable lead I thought you never know,” Morrow said. “Maybe TCU scores before the half and when he threw that interception inside the 20-yard line I thought this was definitely over. We scored on the next play to make it 38-7 at the half and that’s when not just me but the entire stadium knew that we had it in hand. The party about started in the stadium then.”
Not knowing exactly when the magic moment was, the Shumans knew the momentum the team built early in the second half to continue to build a historic lead left many fans waiting for the confetti to fall from the sky.
With the historical aspect still being processed of joining an elite group of college football teams that have gone back-to-back, this group of Dawg fans felt like not only that this was a long time coming, but the team isn’t going away anytime soon.
“For me and I’ve told my son that, being (his age) the last time Georgia won it against Notre Dame and then it was 40 years later and here I am at 51 at this one,” Moore said. “The opportunity to be a Georgia fan is just a great time, so much excitement and just total dominance from what I saw. When Georgia put the backups in, I don’t know if was because TCU was worn down but I’m not sure the backups didn’t dominate the game even more. They were definitely hungry to be on the field.
“I did tell him that he can’t take these times for granted because it can be a 40 to 50-year span and to have two in a row now, from what I’ve seen from the backups I don’t think Georgia is going anywhere anytime soon. They are going to be in the hunt for a while it looks like. It was definitely an exciting thing, for every fan there you can see the excitement in the eyes.”
No matter the age they were when Herschel Walker brought the first national championship to Athens, this group of Golden Isles fans knows what Stetson Bennett IV did to etch his name in history.
“Nobody can touch Herschel,” Billy Shuman said when asked if anyone can cement themselves about the Heisman Trophy winner.
“Herschel is kind of in a league of his own, but Stetson will absolutely leave a legacy of what he has accomplished and what he has overcome.” Bonney Shuman stated.
“I think all of us can appreciate him and as time goes on, he will be even more appreciated for what he was able to do but still to me Herschel Walker will always be number one,” Copelan said. “When you think of Georgia football you think of Herschel Walker but that may be a little of my age. The younger generation will have Stetson Bennett as their go-to person when they think of Georgia football at least for now.”
For Moore, he was able to watch Bennett grow up just down the road in Pierce County as his recreational football team, the Bandits, played Glynn County several times.
“I can’t say I’m not surprised he won back-to-back national titles,” Moore said. “To me, he has to go up there as one of the greatest players in Georgia’s history. Two-time national champion and yes it’s a team sport but make no mistake about it, that’s as good of a performance as I’ve ever seen.”
Finally, for Morrow, he knew the program had produced great quarterbacks that dawned the red and black, but winning back-to-back championships with a walk-on that didn’t grow up too far away is the perfect storyline to be etched in mortality.
“If he’s not the greatest of all time in Georgia lore, he’s up there for sure,” Morrow said. “We remember Herschel because that’s what everybody talked about but my kids don’t know Herschel other than what I’ve told them about. For this generation, it’s going to be Stetson for sure moving forward.”