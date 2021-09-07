The Great Dunes Golf Course at the Jekyll Island Golf Club was turned into a cross country track this past weekend as Brunswick High hosted teams from around the state at the Jekyll Island Invitational.
Marietta, Hillgrove and South Effingham finished in first, second and third, respectively, while the Pirates placed fifth out of 15 teams in the boys competition with a top five of Binh Nhien Do, Thomas Clay, An Nhien Do, Ryan Thomas and Caden Stevenot leading the way.
Binh Nhien Do paced the team with a time of 18:08.70 — good for 20th overall out of 107 racers — with Clay (18:45.80) and An Nhien Do (18:51.10) following close behind. Thomas finished in 19:06.90, and Stevenot ran the 5k in 19:26.90.
The Glynn Academy boys took seventh overall, led by Parker Sams, who finished 18th overall with a time of 18:05.70. Jack Roberts joined his teammate in the overall top 25 with a time of 18:22.30, while Cole Albright (19:14.60), Ashton Reinholtz (19:18.30), and Patrick Sapp (19:20.20) rounded out the Terrors’ top five.
Camden — comprised of Reiley English (18:52.30), Braxton Demoss (19:17.30), Bowen Geisbrecht (19:27.80), Asher Bograd (19:31.80), and Johnathan Foreman (20:28.40) — placed 10th.
Though Frederica Academy finished 13th overall in the boys’ competition, Andrew Kaminer was the top local runner at 17th overall with a time of 18:02.00. Freshmen Daniel McHugh (19:29.40), Noah Falken (23:04.50), Elijah Howerton (23:30.10), and Edward Stephens (25:04.30) fill out the rest of the Knights’ team.
In the girls’ competition, Hillgrove was the top team with Marietta and Brookwood following in second and third. Camden finished eighth overall as a team with freshman Marin Bograd pacing the team in 21:37.70, which was 11th among 101 girls.
Alexia Vinuela was 21st overall for Camden with a time of 22:00.50, and Crystal Corey (24:15.10), Harper Heron (26:12.00), Ava Kriner (26:14.10), and Julia Jackson (26:48.90) rounding out the team’s top five.
The Glynn Academy girls took 10th with Charley Podlesny leading the way at 36th overall with a time of 22:56.10. Following Podlesny was Lexi Alberson (24:00.80), Channing Orendorf (25:28.10), Abigail Winford (25:31.80), and Lili Henry (26:00.80).
Frederica was 15th, led by Kaitlyn Sunderhaus’ time of 23:49.10 and with Katelyn Sitz’s 24:05.20 following close behind. Ellie Tronolone (27:20.80), Merrill Been (29:47.40), and Kate Walbridge (28:54.00) also ran for the Knights.
The Brunswick girls finished 16th overall at Jekyll Island. Freshmen Emma Kirkland (24:38.10), Sydney Haywood (25:50.50), Riley Leston (26:53.80) and Madelyn Hanks (29:46.60) make up the team’s top five along with senior Vivian Lawless (29:33.50).