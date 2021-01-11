Brunswick High, Glynn Academy and Frederica Academy all had a busy week with region play is in full swing throughout the Golden Isles.
Each of Brunswick’s varsity squads improved to 11-1 overall after wins over Pierce County, South Effingham and Bradwell Institute.
Glynn Academy's varsity teams moved to 8-5 overall after getting wins over Effingham County and falling short to Statesboro.
The Lady Terrors defeated Effingham 58-16 on Tuesday, with four girls scoring double-digit points. Shamya Flanders led the team with 18 points making 9-of-15 from the floor. She also tallied seven steals and five rebounds.
Close behind her was Alindria Dudley with 16 points, making seven of her 11 shots. She also tallied five boards and added three steals of her own. Akirria Mountain and Paris Smith rounded out the leading scorers as they both put up 10 points.
Mountain added four rebounds, three steals and three assists as well. Smith finished with a double-double as she collected 11 boards on the night, along with four steals and two blocks.
After the girls’ big win, Glynn’s boys defeated Effingham 47-45. Quay Dickens led the team with 16 points and eight assists. Tyson Rooks tallied 16 points and six rebounds. Rounding out the top scorers is D’Marion Hayes with eight points and seven boards.
Glynn Academy wrapped up their week on Friday with a region matchup against Statesboro as both teams fell to the Blue Devils.
The Lady Terrors fell 51-36 with Flanders leading the girls once again with 16 points, eight rebounds, one steal, one block and two assists. Dudley also added 10 points, five rebounds and one steal.
Glynn’s boys fell 51-42 to the Blue Devils as Dickens led the team with 19 points and three rebounds. Rooks scored 12 points and added six boards of his own.
Up next for the Terrors is a region road trip to South Effingham on Tuesday, with the girls tip-off slated for 6 p.m.
Frederica Academy’s boys split their games this week as they defeated Pinewood Christian 51-42 and fell to St. Andrew’s 63-49 moving to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in region play. The girls improved to 3-2 overall on the season and 1-0 in the region after a 30-28 win over Pinewood Christian.
Up next for the boys is Savannah Christian on Wednesday, then both varsity teams will head to Trinity Christian for a region contest.
Brunswick High had three days straight of games as they started the week off against Pierce County.
The Lady Pirates won a close one against Bears, 50-48. The Brunswick boys followed up that tight win with one of their own as they defeated the Bears 64-63.
Then the Pirates rounded out the week with two region matchups.
Brunswick’s girls won big over South Effingham with a 66-36 victory, and then the boys went on to win 64-26 over the Mustangs.
Leading the way for the Lady Pirates was Makaila Brown, who earned a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. She also tallied seven blocks on the night. Shakardia Cowart was close behind her with 13 points and added eight steals. Akeelah Bryan contributed nine points and six boards. Rounding out the top four scorers were Trinity Harrison with eight points and five boards.
The Lady Pirates had seven girls score at least four points in the matchup and 10 overall.
As for the boys, Xavier Bean led the way with 18 points, and Izaiah Butler was a force down low as he collected 10 rebounds on the night.
Brunswick followed the big wins over South Effingham with wins over Bradwell Institute on Saturday night. The Lady Pirates won 44-34 while the Pirates won big, 82-58.
Harrison led the girls with 11 points and five rebounds. Freshman Shanyece Quick collected 11 rebounds on the night, leading the team in that category.
Cowart added seven points, Brown finished with six points and boards, and Cocoa Ramsey added six points. Once again, the Lady Pirates had quite the offensive game as nine girls scored.
Bean continued his hot streak and led the Pirates to the big win as he scored 27 points with 22 of those coming in the second half alone. Kamari Towns also had a night as he recorded a double-double as he scored 12 points and 15 rebounds. He also collected three steals and blocks. Rounding out the top scorers, Tyrease Jones scored 18 points, and Brandon Foster added 15 of his own.
Up next for the Pirate is another region showdown at Brunswick Square Garden against Richmond Hill on Tuesday, with the girls game set for 6 p.m.