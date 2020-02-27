Brunswick High, Frederica Academy, and Glynn Academy’s baseball teams faced off with opponents on Thursday night as the 2020 season continues for the Knights, Pirates and Terrors.
The Pirates were the only successful team on Thursday night as they defeated Statesboro High 5-2.
Brunswick’s pitching provided a big lift as Hunter Goff took the win over Blue Devils. Goff gave up no runs on three hits in six innings. He struck out four batters and walked one. Bryson Wilson came into relieving Goff for the final inning as he gave up two runs on three hits, including one home run. Wilson earned the save after getting the final three outs.
Statesboro went through three pitchers on Thursday night. Starting pitcher for the Blue Devils was Thomas Ponder, who threw for 3 1/3 innings giving up three hits and five strikeouts. Despite a solid outing, he received the loss. The Blue Devils wouldn’t give up a run until the fifth inning.
Nick Goff went 2-of-4 from the plate and led the way for the Pirates. He hit two singles against the Blue Devils.
Of the eight hits made by Brunswick, five different guys scored runs, including Nick Goff, Kyle Lodise, Mitchell Richburg, Wilson, and Ethan Herrin. Kason Buie, Herrin, Richburg, and Wilson all tallied one RBI against the Blue Devils as well.
Brunswick finished the game with zero errors, with Skiles Twaney having the most chances at four. As for Statesboro, the Blue Devils had three errors during the game.
Up next for the Pirates is the rubber match against Statesboro High today at 6 p.m. at Bud Couch Field. Brunswick is currently 4-4 this season and looking for No. 5 against the Blue Devils.
BB: Knights fall to Charlton County in Thursday night matchup
While the Pirates had success on Thursday night, the Knights did not. Frederica Academy fell to Charlton County 12-2 as the Knights fall to 1-2 on the season.
The Knights struggled Thursday night in their home opener. Charlton County wasted no time and scored right away when Charlton’s Connor Nelson got things started as he hit a solo homer. The Indians scored one more run in the first to go up 2-0 on the Knights.
However, Frederica responded and knotted it 2-2 after the first inning. Then things got ugly for the Knights as they gave up eight runs in the second inning, making it tough for Frederica to make a comeback.
Charlton County finished the game with 12 runs on six hits while the Knights recorded two hits and five errors.
Mason McGraw started on the rubber for the Knights as he pitched 1 1/3. He gave up 10 runs on five hits, including six earned runs.
McGraw tallied two strikeouts, three walks, and gave up two home runs.
Blake Counts came into relieve him and pitched the final 3 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs on one hit. Counts retired four batters but walked five.
Deke Jernigan led the way offensively as he recorded one double. He went 1-of-2 from the plate and was one of the two players to score runs. The other player was Tyler Devlin.
Up next for the Knights is another home game, but this time they take on First Presbyterian Christian Academy today at 6 p.m.
BB: Glynn loses first game of the season to Brantley
Glynn Academy fell for the first time this season as Brantley County held off a Terrors comeback to win 4-2.
Brantley County struck first as the Herons scored on a triple by Zach Mosley, a double by Aden Crosby, and a single by Dawson Thomas to make it 3-0 in the second inning.
Thomas led the way for the Herons on the mound as he pitched for four innings. He gave up two runs on three hits. Thomas recorded four strikeouts and six walks as well. Walker Gill relieved him and pitched the final three innings for Brantley. He retired two batters and walked four without giving up any more runs.
Hayden Cooper started for the Terrors on the mound and took the loss. He threw for three innings, giving up three runs on five hits. Cooper also tallied two strikeouts and walks on the outing.
Shawn Munoz took over for Cooper on the mound as he threw for the final four innings. He gave up one run on six hits and struck out seven batters.
Blake Wood and Paul Hegeman led the way offensively for the Terrors. Wood went 2-of-3 and scored one run. Hegeman went 1-of-3 from the plate recording the teams’ two RBIs.
Brantley finished the game with 11 hits while the Terrors only tallied three hits. The loss to the Herons was Glynn’s first loss on the season as the Terrors are now 8-1 overall.
Glynn hits the road today for a matchup against Savannah Christian with first pitch set for 5:30 p.m. as the Terrors look to bounce back from this loss.
SOC: Glynn JV boys remain undefeated
The Glynn Academy JV boys soccer team moved to 6-0 after defeating Wayne County 6-1 on Thursday night.
Four different players scored points tonight for the Terrors with Chandler Owens and Luke O’Conner leading the way. Both guys scored two goals against the Yellow Jackets. O’Conner also collected two assists Thursday night.
Sam Dow scored one goal, and the final Terror to score was Harrison Lee, who got one in as well. Lee led the way with three assists on the night.
Up next for the JV squad will be a road trip to Ware County on March 4 at 6:30 p.m.