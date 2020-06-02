Three local athletes — Paul Hegeman, Sage Perez and Waverly Brown — recently received Champions of Character Awards courtesy the Golden Isles chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
FCA area director Tim Harden presented the awards to the winners who best exemplified the qualities that the organization works to instill in student athletes, including: integrity, service, teamwork, and excellence.
Hegeman played football and baseball at Glynn Academy, earning a spot as a catcher on the all-region team in 2019 before going on to play for Team Georgia in the 2019 Junior SunBelt Classic in Oklahoma. He’ll continue his athletic and academic career at Chattahoochee Valley Community College.
Perez also attended Glynn Academy, in addition to dual enrollment at the College of Coastal Georgia, and she graduated with a 4.28 GPA while participating in numerous extracurricular activities. As well as cheering for the school, Perez volunteered with the Communities in Schools Advisory Board and Safe Harbor, and organized food drives for Faithworks of Southeast Georgia. She plans to purse a degree in environmental sciences.
Brown is a servant-leader that logged over 400 hours of community service during her time at Frederica Academy. A volleyball player and a student leader with the FCA at Frederica, Brown also served on staff at New Beginnings — a spiritual weekend for middle school kids.