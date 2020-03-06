Brunswick’s AAU Riptide Wrestling club’s 2020 season begins Sunday, March 15, and will last through Sunday, May 24.
The team will get coached by two-time 3A Florida State champion and four-time high school All-American, Briar Jackson.
Wrestlers ages 10-18 that are interested in the event must have a current AAU card to be part of the team. Sessions will be on Monday/Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Sundays from 2-4 p.m.
“We want to achieve a nice wrestling environment for all ages in Glynn County,” said Brunswick High wrestling coach Thomas Bartolotta.
Sessions will be at the Brunswick wrestling room that can be accessed by Habersham St. and turning onto the side road next to the softball fields.
Each session is $10, or it’s $ 25 a week. However, if interested in all 31, the cost is $200.
For more information, contact Bartolotta at (912)-248-0905 or thomasbartolotta@glynn.k12.ga.us.
LOC: Players tournament a success for GIHC
Golden Isles Horseshoe Club hosted its 2020 Players Tournament at Sterling Park on Feb.29.
With new sand and 12 pro courts ready for the competitions, 13 people braved the elements to gather for the first horseshoe pitch of the 2020 season.
Frank Harris, the 2018-19 Fall league champion, won first place, rookie member John NewKirck took home second, and G.H.P.A Hall of gamer Marshall Little finished third.
The tournament is a count all scoring with hi-caps established in 2019 for each player. Whoever scores the most points wins. This event is the GIHC’s first tournament each year and precedes the league, which starts Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Marshall Little (912)-282-7588, Brian Little (912)-390-0346, or Don Hutchens (912)-996-0293.
GLF: CCGA golf ranked among the best
Coastal Georgia’s golf teams earned spots on the GolfStat NAIA report after the rankings got released on Friday. The two groups also earned spots on the NAIA coaches top-25 and Bushnell polls.
Despite the third-place finish on Tuesday at the USCB Sandshark Invitational, the Coastal Georgia men’s golf team kept its spot at No.1.
Coastal has a 167/167 comparative record, a 95.50 relative percentage, and a 72.29 adjusted scoring average.
Against other teams ranked in the top-25, Coastal has a 13/13 comparative record and boast an 84.50 relative percentage. The Mariners have three victories so far this year and haven’t placed below third place since the season began in September.
Coastal also has four players ranked in the top-50 individual players. Eli Scott has climbed up the ranking since the spring portion began. He moved from No. 17 to No. 4 after his impressive performance in the Coastal Georgia Winter Invitational and USCB Sandshark Invitational.
Scott has a 71.73 adjusted scoring average and is 10-3 against others in the top 25.
Chip Thompson is now the No. 9 golfer in the NAIA. He has a 71.80 adjusted scoring average and is 7-6 against the top 25.
Jackson Lawlor is No. 11 in the NAIA and has a 72.8 adjusted scoring average. He is also 8-5 against ranked opponents. Joe Tucker is the final Mariner in the top 50 players as he is the No. 41 golfer in the NAIA.
Coastal Georgia also sits in the No. 1 spot in the NAIA coaches poll for the third straight week. The Mariners earned 527 points and 16 first-place votes. Coastal’s men are also ranked No. 1 on the Bushnell Golfweek second ranking of the NAIA’s 2020 season. The Mariners received 244 points and six first-place votes to maintain the top spot over Point University.
Up next for Coastal Georgia’s men is a trip to Nevada for the Battle at Primm. It’s a three-day event that begins on March 15.
While the men are at the top, the women moved up to No. 18 on GolfState’s NAIA report. The Mariners have a 123/140 comparative record and an 83.50 relative percentage. Coastal’s women also rank No. 18 on the NAIA coaches poll with 225 points.
After receiving votes the last time the poll came out, the Mariners second-place performance in the Coastal Georgia Win and tight matches in the Oyster Shuck Match Play hosted by The Citadel allowed them to place in the NAIA top 25.
The Coastal Georgia women’s golf team is back in action on March 23 when they compete in the Louise Suggs Invitational.
BB: Glynn baseball earns 10th win of the year
Glynn Academy’s two runs in the fifth inning were enough to get the win over St. Pius X on Friday night as the Terrors pitched a shutout and won 2-0.
Blake Wood was unstoppable on the mound for the Terrors as he only gave up three hits on the night. He tallied four strikeouts and one walk.
St. Pius X also had success on the mound as their two pitchers retired five batters. Matthew Burdick was the starting pitching as he threw for four innings giving up two runs on two hits. He struck out four batters but also walked four.
Glynn Academy had Wood, Hayden Cooper, Paul Hegeman, and Caden Hutchinson all collect one hit.
The Terrors improve to 10-2 on the season. Up next for Glynn Academy will be a home game on Monday against Savannah Christian with the first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.