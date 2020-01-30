The Golden Isles Speedway welcomes the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series back with a loaded field for its annual Super Bowl racing weekend spanning through the next two days.
It’s that time again as drivers and their crews will get their cars ready to face-off with each other on the four-tenths of a mile-long track over the next two days.
Each LOLMDS driver will get the opportunity to compete for $12,000 each day. There is also a GIS Late models race, both nice where drivers can compete for $2,000 tonight and $3,000 on Saturday night.
The Golden Isles Speedway’s manager of operations, Luke Voigt, said that this event is special for two reasons.
“It’s two-fold,” Voigt said. “One for the local community, economically speaking. I spoke with someone who had to call 10 hotels before they found one with rooms available. So the hotels are booked up. It’s putting money into the local restaurants. Then, of course, the local dirt racing community because the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is one of the biggest dirt series around. So, for it to be in the back yard here in Glynn county is an exciting experience.”
This event marks the beginning of the 2020 season, and the field is loaded with successful drivers ready to compete, including the 2019 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, Jonathan Davenport.
Josh Richards will also be competing this weekend in the races. He is on the Clint Bowyer racing team and finished third in the series last year. Some other big names at the track this weekend are Devin Moran, Hudson O’Neal, and Brandon Sheppard.
Moran finished sixth in 2019, O’Neal was seventh, and Sheppard finished 17th. Voigt said there were a lot of new faces this year, but plenty of old ones that make the weekend worth it all.
Voigt said that they’re expecting around 75 to 80 total cars this weekend.
“Thursday was a practice only day,” Voigt said. “It allows them to test their cars. We’re also running our GIS late models division, and this is our local division. They also get an opportunity to practice. Friday and Saturday are two full separate shows. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, these are super late models, and the GIS is regular.
“The way it works, there's what they call qualifying. So they kind of go around and the fastest ones, it helps determine how they’re going to run in the feature. Then after that, depending on how fast they qualify, that’s how we line them up for the feature races, which is how they win money.”
Voigt said people travel whatever distance it takes to be at this event and even cross an open to be there this weekend.
“Another really incredible thing about this, I’ve talked to people coming from Minnesota, the midwest. I spoke to one guy who is coming from Washington. We had a guy message us from the UK. He’s coming here. There’s a lot of big races that take place in Florida after ours. So people, what they do is what we called speed weeks. They come to us, and then after us, they go to Tampa or Volusia. For the next couple of weeks, all these people are going to be around dirt racing.
“It is one of the most prominent dirt races. It’s the inaugural and first event of this series, and for them to start off their series, here is a really cool experience.”
Fans can go check out the events today and Saturday. Races are set to begin at 5 p.m. both days, and people can see two full shows. The event will air live on MAVTV and can also be streamed on Lucas Oil Racing TV.