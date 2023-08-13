Football season is here in the Golden Isles with local schools getting one last scrimmage in to find ways to not only show off what they have on the field, but to monitor the changes they can implement at practice.
For Frederica Academy, they hosted Brantley County for a scrimmage in the final dress-up before the season begins on Friday against the Brookwood School at home.
Things started out perfectly for the Knights as the defense began the game with an interception by freshman Jayden Gibson to kick the scrimmage off. Jumping the route, Gibson ran the ball back to the 12-yard line to give the offense a short field and a chance to see Jordan Triplett run the offense out of the wildcat.
Commanding the offense, Triplett had sophomore running backs Jaiden Wright and Colt Howes with him. Before the snaps, Triplett motioned for receivers Rico Holmes or Kwon Vaughn to the opposite side of the field, and for three consecutive plays, the hard count forced three offside penalties on the Herrons.
Marching down the short field before having a true first play of the offense, the first live snap saw Triplett motion for Jaylin Baldwin to come from the far side and take the option play for the opening score.
Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick said it was the perfect way to have an opening script to the game, as his team not only managed a short field but stayed disciplined.
Defensively though the Knights struggled to stop the Herrons’ offense that ran an option-style offense and forced the defense backwards with the physical presence upfront.
Seeing Brantley run down the field with ease and showing frustration on the sidelines as players seemed confused about what gaps to be in, Derrick gave credit to the opposition.
“I thought we didn’t play good in that series and then they came back down and they just physically met us upfront on the one that they scored,” Derrick said. “They are big up front, Brantley is a pretty good football team and they are big and physical up front, and we have to be a little bit better. I thought overall we improved a little from Bethesda to this one. We did a little bit better.”
Allowing Brantley to score before a botched extra point kept Frederica in the lead, it was a defensive stop on the second Brantley drive that boosted the confidence around the team for a moment.
Hayes Carter and Blake Holloway hit the Brantley ball carrier for a tackle for loss before the passing defense stayed strong to stop a third-and-long conversion attempt. Brantley once more gave Frederica a short field after a snap went over the head of the punter and had Frederica back in the red zone once more.
Wanting to capitalize once more on the mistake of his opponent, Coach Derrick saw Triplett bully his way into the end zone to extend the Knights’ lead to 13-6.
Seeming to have an answer when they allow a score, Brantley worked the passing game through the middle of the field and added extra yards off poor tackling from the Frederica defense, before making their way into the end zone and tying the game at 13.
Both teams had one final drive before a lightning delay turned into a common summer storm in the Golden Isles and left the scrimmage canceled before a half of football could be finished.
Knowing the outcome wasn’t something he wanted to hear, Coach Derrick still liked the work his team was able to put on the field and before kicking off the season against the Brookwood School on Friday he knows work will come about over the week.
“Well I hope we clean up some of that stuff, and we made a big move with Jordan going to quarterback and you now put pressure on two sophomore running backs right away,” Derrick said. “One that has moved in from Yulee (Wright) and another kid in Colt who is trying to learn the defense and offense at the same time. It’s been tough for them, but I think we have a chance to be pretty good and we have to continue to work at it and get better.”