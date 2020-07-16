The Georgia High School Association will permit the use of football helmets at workouts beginning Monday.
Allowing the use of helmets, provided schools sanitize the helmet before and after each workout, was the only change to GHSA guidelines member schools must follow in the organization’s Coronavirus Guidance Plan.
A Wednesday statement from GHSA executive director Robin Hines specified all previously distributed correspondence is still in place until further notice, especially no use of locker rooms.
The Glynn County Athletic Department has also put in place an additional policy in an effort to further limit exposure in an area that’s become a hotspot for the virus in recent weeks — requiring the use of masks during workouts.
According to the Glynn County Athletics policy, “all athletes should wear a mask during all weight training, warm-up, lower intensity activities, including 7-on-7 and football install. Masks may be removed for conditioning/high intensity activities as long as a minimum of six-foot social distance is enforced.”
Southeast Georgia Health System staff is working to provide athletes and coaches with a mask or two each, at which time, masks will become mandatory for athletes and coaches.
The GSC Athletic Department further outlines that in the result of a positive test, symptomatic athletes or coaches must isolate for 14 days, three days of which must be symptom free with no fever or the use of fever-reducing medications. Also, that “if an athlete is in a group or home with a COVID positive person, they may continue to participate WITH A MASK and will continue to be monitored for symptoms.”
Symptoms for the Return to Play criteria are: fever, sore throat, cough and the newly added loss of taste/smell.
The policy update also states Dr. Beau Sasser is working on acquiring a method for a fast turnaround on test results, and trainers will share information with head coaches on the matter when its received.
Both the Glynn Academy and Brunswick High football teams have already been hit by COVID-19.
The Terrors announced June 21 that the team would suspend workouts for the week leading up the the GHSA dead period to undergo a deep cleaning of its facilities after two players tested positive for the virus. Immediately following the dead week, a pair of Pirates tested positive, prompting the program to cancel workouts for two days.
Hines said Tuesday that Georgia high schools have reported 300 positive COVID-19 cases since requesting the information June 25.
But the most sought-after information regarding high school athletics may come next week.
In the GHSA statement, Hines also noted the GHSA and the Sports Medicine Advisory Council have began discussions around the start of the acclimatization period set to open July 27, the first date for practice on Aug. 1 and the first contest date for each sport, and that more information will be available following its Wednesday meeting.