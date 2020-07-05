After three days of low-scoring, one hole-in-one and perfect weather, the Brunswick Country Club has crowned its 70th Golden Isles Invitational winner.
In his first year playing in the event, University of Tennessee golfer, Bryce Lewis took home the trophy after a one-hole playoff.
Lewis and last year’s winner, Eli Scott tied after 54 holes, and it only took one playoff hole.
“It’s been two years or so, ever since juniors – high school golf, so it feels good,” Lewis said. “So this is really my first collegiate win. I'm just glad I have my game back, and I'm ready for the rest of summer.”
Scott led by one stroke after he birded on holes 14,15 and 16. With yet another impressive drive, the Mariner turned Bulldog, overshot the green on the 18th with his approach shot and barely missed the par-saving putt.
It was one of those putts that just graced the edge of the hole — the ones that rip out your heart.
It seemed like Lewis was going to win out-right before Scott went on a back-nine rampage. As Lewis sat at the clubhouse, the nerves set in, and he fidgeted until it was time to play. His teammates watched the scores for him, and as they got discouraged to see Scott made three birdies in a row, Lewis stayed content.
He didn’t need a warm-up before the playoff and handled his business in one hole.
“Well, we both hit in the fairway, so I knew I needed to make birdie,” Lewis said. “I thought he was going to make birdie, so I figured it would tie, and we’d keep going. I thought, I need to stick one close. I did it and made the short putt, so it was great.”
He was one of the leaders after the first round of the tournament as he shot a 64. His second day wasn’t as good for him, but he kept himself in a good position. Lewis collected four birdies and eagled hole 7 to finish with a solid 66 on Saturday.
"I knew I had to take it low, and the course was playing somewhat easy throughout the whole week,” Lewis said. “I knew I had to post something around five or six under, but I got off to kind of a slow start and then on seven hit driver to about three feet for eagle, and that jumpstarted my round.
“I didn't strike it great on the back nine, but I took advantage of the easy holes and made a good putt on 16 and didn't make a bogey all day. So this added up to 66. And obviously, the wedge shot on the playoff hole secured it. I've played really well all week, and I'm glad where my game is at right now.”
Brunswick Country Club general manager, Dan Hogan, said this field was among the strongest the event has ever had.
Lewis and Scott were two of the loaded 132 man field that was playing. Georgia Southern had a good showing as five of their players or alumni finished in the top-10.
Carter Collins finished 14-under and solo third. Tied for fourth was Colin Bowles, Jake Maples and Mason Williams while Brett Barron finished T-7.
Another member of this loaded field that made some noise was Jackson Byrd – yes, PGA Tour pro, Jonathan Byrd’s son.
He is a rising eighth-grader at Frederica Academy and can strike it. Byrd finished 14th in the event after shooting 8-under through 54 holes – including six birdies on the final day.
Despite being young, he hung in there with the older crowd and is going to be one to watch as he grows up in the next few years. I’m sure his dad was quite proud after hearing how he finished.
Scott Ferrell kept the excitement up on Saturday as he made a hole-in-one on No. 17.
Overall, Hogan was quite pleased with how the 70th Golden Isles Invitational went.
“The pace of play was awesome, the weather was great,” Hogan said. “We mixed it up a little bit this year, smaller field, threesomes, three carts, the pace of play was phenomenal — my hat's off to all the players. The pace of play was right at three hours, and 30 minutes might have been even slightly under that. Golf usually takes more than three and a half hours, so again my hat's off to the players.”
With the coronavirus causing many events to get canceled, Hogan and his staff decided to do threesomes where each player got his cart. The social distancing for this event went well. The guys respected it and didn’t shake hands. There were more fist and arm bumps than I could count.
Not to mention when a final round of golf completes in three and a half hours, it’s a good day. Those guys were cruising around the golf course, and hopefully, the tournament sticks to that format.
“We told them when they should show up before their round to practice, warm-up and then when they're done grab their box lunch and head out,” Hogan said. “That's normally not how we do it, but this has been anything but a normal year to this point. So I feel very fortunate to have the quality field that we did.”
There were quite a few newcomers, including Lewis, to the field this year, and Hogan hopes that they’ll be back to play again.
“For a lot of these younger players, and some of the older players that hadn't played in this before or it had been a long time since they'd played in it, I hope they had a good time and share the experience with their friends,” Hogan said. “Hopefully, these guys will come back and hoping Bryce will come back to defend next year and maybe bring some more of his fan club.”
The 70th Golden Isles Invitational is such a great tournament to be part of, and the way it went this year, it wouldn’t surprise me to see and even more loaded field next year.