WEST POINT, Miss. — The No. 10-ranked Georgia men’s golf team won for the second time this season, taking the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship title by 10 strokes on Sunday.
Playing Old Waverly Golf Club’s par-72, 7,088-yard layout on Sunday, the Bulldogs closed with a 4-under 284 to land at 20-under 844. That gave Georgia a double-digit victory over tournament host Mississippi State and Texas A&M.
“This really was a team victory in every sense,” Georgia head coach Chris Haack said. “We got contributions from everyone in the lineup. If someone was having an off day, someone else picked up the slack. That’s the team concept to the letter. I am so proud of our guys for battling through not only a tough field but tough conditions. We can really build off a win like this.”
The win was the 66th of Haack’s career, which began in 1996-97. He has piloted the Bulldogs to at least one victory — including the 1999 and 2005 national championships and eight SEC titles — in 21 of his 25 seasons.
In November, the Bulldogs claimed the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate.
Junior Eli Scott paced the Bulldogs on Sunday as he carded a 3-under 69. Senior Davis Thompson followed with a 2-under 70, while fifth year Spencer Ralston had an even-par 72 and junior Trent Phillips had a 1-over 73. Sophomore Connor Creasy had the Bulldogs’ non-counting score of 2-over 74.
Scott, who spent his first two collegiate seasons at Coastal Georgia, finished a career-best 9-under 207 and came in second, just two shy of Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett.
Ralston placed sixth at 1-under 212, while Thompson landed at 1-under 215 for 16th. Creasy checked in at even-par 216 and Phillips wound up at 4-over 220.
Playing as an individual, fifth year Will Chandler registered a 2-over 74 on Sunday to move to 3-over 219.
Georgia will conclude the regular-season schedule April 5-7 in the Country Club of Birmingham Invitational. The SEC Championship is slated for April 20-25 on St. Simons Island, Ga.