Don’t lose sight of the possibilities in chasing the D1 dream, that’s the advice former McIntosh County Academy standout Brian Saunds offered to prep football players around the Golden Isles following a standout performance this past weekend.
The Valdosta State receiver earned co-Offensive Player of the Week honors after hauling in a season-high nine catches for 168 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 42-17 victory over No. 10 West Alabama.
Saunds caught five passes for 144 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown, in the second quarter as No. 4 Valdosta State overcame an early 14-0 deficit.
“(Receiver Lio’undre Gallimore) has been carrying the load for us over the past five weeks, and people are noticing it,” Saunds said. “(West Alabama) played him hard, and it got me open a lot. (Quarterback Ivory Durham) was able to deliver it every time… With all these mouths to feed, whenever you get your opportunity, you’ve got to win.”
The game was Saunds’ fifth of over 100 receiving yards for his career, and the nine catches were the second-most receptions for his career.
On the season, Saunds has recorded 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 22 receptions, running his career tally to 136 receptions, 2,250 yards and 24 touchdowns — the yardage and touchdowns both rank sixth all-time in Valdosta State history.
Though Saunds has taken a step back statistically from a season ago when he led the team with 938 receiving yards on 54 catches, the end result of each contest is the only thing he is concerned with.
“I just think our culture is built on selflessness, and not selfishness,” Saunds said. “I think we’re always playing our role and doing what’s best, and what’s needed, for the team.
“I feel like we’re a bunch of brothers. We don’t necessarily care about one individual getting the limelight. We just care about everyone doing their part, and winning — and winning big.”
Saunds played his prep football at McIntosh County Academy under former head coach Keith Gosse, but he wasn’t offered a scholarship out of high school. After spending time as an assistant coach at Frederica Academy and serving in the Army National Guard, Saunds tried out for Valdosta State’s team and earned a spot within the program.
As a sophomore, Saunds caught 37 passes for 691 yards and 10 touchdowns during the Blazers’ undefeated run to the national championship.
As Valdosta State searches for its fifth national title since 2004, Saunds encourages athletes to give the school a look — if they’re serious about winning, that is.
“We’re a family here (at Valdosta State),” Saunds said. “The culture was built years before my time, and it was built on excellence. It was built around the word ‘winning,’ and winning by all means necessary…
“If you want to win, you come to Valdosta State.”