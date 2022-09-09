The Pirates put the Peach State on notice last year, and now the Sunshine State knows; Brunswick High is for real.

Headed to halftime trailing 3-0 against an FHSAA powerhouse, Brunswick flipped a switch in the second half and buried The Bolles School 20-3 Friday at Glynn County Stadium.

