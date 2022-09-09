The Pirates put the Peach State on notice last year, and now the Sunshine State knows; Brunswick High is for real.
Headed to halftime trailing 3-0 against an FHSAA powerhouse, Brunswick flipped a switch in the second half and buried The Bolles School 20-3 Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
The Bolles School (2-1) has won 11 state championships, and is just a year removed from back-to-back title game appearances, but it was Brunswick (3-0) that looked like an elite program amid its closing punch.
The Pirates out-gained the Bulldogs 161-67 over the final two quarters, allowing only two first downs until leading by 17 points with 30 seconds to play.
“To go down in the half 3-0, the defense kept fighting and fighting, and we knew offensively we had to step up,” said Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady. “We made some adjustments at the half, and these guys came out and executed. They put their hearts on the line, and that’s what it’s about.
“This is a family atmosphere. That’s what it’s all about, and they did a heck of a job.”
The nightcap of Day 2 of the inaugural Florida vs. Georgia Border Classic, the game was a defensive slugfest throughout the opening half with each team desperately attempting to gain footing against a couple of talented defenses.
Any time Brunswick was able to get some traction, it would lose it just as quickly — a fumble ending one early drive, and a foray just outside the red zone was snuffed by a pair of penalties and mishandled snaps.
The Pirates managed just 88 yards of total offense in the first half, but the Black Flag kept the Bulldogs from doing much with the opportunity.
Ivan Johnson picked off a pass in the end zone to keep Bolles off the board early, and even when the Bulldogs started a possession on the Pirates’ 21 following a turnover, the defense would only allow a 39-yard field goal as time expired in the opening quarter.
Both teams alternated fruitless possessions for the remainder of the half, and with Brunswick set to punt after running just four plays on its first drive of the third quarter, it looked as if it would be more of the same.
But just when the Pirates needed a shot in the arm, they got one from Tavion Gadson. Seeing the field with injuries to the Brunswick secondary, Gadson stepped in front of a Bolles pass and returned it back to the 1-yard line to set up Terry Mitchell’s go-ahead touchdown run.
Now up 7-3, Brunswick’s defense continued to dominate, forcing three-and-outs on each of Bolles’ next two drives. The Bulldogs’ fourth possession of the second half was only slightly more productive, picking up one first down before turning the ball over on downs at the BHS 32-yard line.
On the Pirates’ first play of the ensuing drive, Mitchell ripped off a 27-yard run, and suddenly Brunswick was feeling it.
A 16-yard catch by Mitchell on 3rd-and-8 set BHS up just outside the end zone, and a few plays later, William Heck took a handoff from Jayden Drayton and sprinted around the end for a score to extend the Pirates’ advantage to 14-3 with just 8:06 to play.
With the way the Brunswick defense was playing, the contest was already all but over. The Pirates intercepted their third pass of the game a few minutes later, and two plays later, Drayton ripped off a 44-yard run down to the goal line.
Drayton plunged into the end zone on the next play to put the finishing touches on a second-half demolition of an elite Florida school.
“That’s the family mentality, that’s the heart — they’re playing with something else a little bit different,” Grady said. “They’re playing for each other. I’m so proud of these guys, and you see in the second half, once the offensive line takes over, the defense keeps playing hard, the special teams can flip the field, whatever it is, whoever needs to step up, somebody always steps up. Hat’s off to these guys for their preparation every single week.”
The Pirates finished the contest with 249 yards of total offense, 183 coming on the ground, while holding the Bulldogs to just shy of 150 total yards.
However, off to a 3-0 start for the second consecutive season, and in the midst of a 13-game regular-season win streak at Glynn County Stadium, Brunswick still isn’t where it wants to be just yet.
“We’ve just go to stay hungry,” Grady said. “We’re not satisfied; 3-0, that’s not where we want to be. We want to be 1-0 every single week.”