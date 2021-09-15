The Pirates have expertly maintained their “next game is the biggest” mantra early on, but Thursday might be the toughest test of the season.
No. 8 Brunswick High (3-0) is riding high off a victory over a top 10 team and the program’s best start in more than two decades as it hosts Islands (2-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Glynn County Stadium.
Originally, the matchup between the Pirates and Sharks was scheduled to be played in Savannah on Friday, but a Sunday conversation between Brunswick head coach Sean Pender and Islands athletic director Karl DeMasi spurred the move.
Due to COVID mandates in Chatham County resricting stadium capacity to 25 percent, Brunswick would have been limited to just 175 tickets for traveling fans. Instead, the Pirates will feed the Sharks and compensate the team for bringing the game to them.
Despite playing last Friday, the short turnaround shouldn’t hurt Brunswick.
“Since it was done on Sunday, it gave us time to prepare,” Pender said. “We came in Monday, ‘Hey, we’re going to play this game; get the word out.’”
In fact, the scheduling change might benefit a Pirates team that is seeking to go 1-0 each week. Brunswick hasn’t had an opportunity to look past an opponent over its first three games — contests against Pierce County, McIntosh County Academy and New Hampstead were each pegged as a Game of the Week by one entity or another.
Not to mention, the biggest regular season game of the season is right around the corner with the City Championship and Region 2-6A opener against crosstown rival Glynn Academy set for next week.
Islands may not represent a challenger of the same caliber, but a second-round playoff team at 7-2 a year ago in Class 3A and winners of its last two, the Sharks are far from pushovers.
“You definitely don’t want to overlook them because people already in the community are saying what’s going on the following week,” Pender said. “We’re trying to keep it one week at a time — don’t overlook this opponent, and make sure we’re on it. We have been improving every week, and that’s our goal, that’s our state of mind, to get better every week; take each week as that’s our championship game. This is it, this is all we have.
“It’s been pretty easy for our kids to buy in to that at this point because you never know when you’ll be shutdown because of COVID. We’re kind of trying to keep their focus on: ‘Look, this is the only game we’re guaranteed to play, so this is the one we’re playing.’”
Islands enters the contest holding opponents to nine points per game with a defense that features solid size and talent within the front seven.
Linebacker Kenny Wilder leads the team with 18 tackles, two coming for a loss, and he’s forced two fumbles. Outside linebacker Tavare Brewton Jr. has made 17 tackles and a team-high four tackles for a loss. Defensive lineman Sharon McGert has recorded six tackles for a loss, a sack, and three forced fumbles.
The Sharks have eaten on turnovers defensively with 16 forced — eight interceptions and eight fumbles — through three games. Islands standout, and Central Michigan commit, Langston Lewis is responsible for four of those interceptions himself as undoubtedly the most dangerous player on the roster.
Quarterback Amaree Bedgood is an athletic passer who can hurt a defense with his legs, running back Ja’mari Sanders has rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown this season, and the Sharks’ two leading receivers, Roland Ferguson and Brewton Jr., have combined to haul in 13 passes for 204 yards and two scores, but even defensively, Brunswick is game planning for Lewis, who has been limited to just 22 yards on four receptions thus far this season.
“He’s a very gifted athlete,” Pender said. “One-on-one situations, he’s going to win the battle. He does a real good job with it, so our defense is going to have to bracket him. We’re going to have to make someone else beat us. We can’t allow him the opportunity to make big play after big play because he’s that type of kid.
“When he’s on the defensive side of the field, we have to know where he’s at. If he’s playing corner, we have to know what we can take advantage of and what we need to stay away from; same thing when he’s playing safety.”