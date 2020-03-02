Valwood got a big boost from tournament low medalist Parker Highsmith to help lift it to a first-place finish at the Frederica Academy Invitational on Monday at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.
Valwood’s score of 298 was five strokes better than second-place Brookwood’s 303, and Glynn Academy A rounded out the top 3 with a score of 306. Tournament host Frederica finished fifth in the 13-team field with a 319.
It was not a good start for our varsity team today,” said Knights head coach Tom Willis. “Except for Roy (Boyd), everyone had a rough go on the front side. Roy had it one under through seven, but a couple three-putts and a lost ball on the ninth really hurt him.”
Boyd shot a 76, finishing as Frederica’s low scorer despite a front 9 that saw him make the turn at 40 before shooting 36 over the back 9.
“That was a good back side and good for him to stay focused,” Willis said. “Cason (Cavalier) also had a 36 coming home after starting on the back and running into trouble. That was a big finish for the team, we needed a low score there.
“But other than that the varsity struggled.”
Cavalier finished a stroke behind Boyd at 77, Ramie Shingler shot an 81, Edward Stephens finished with an 85, Parker Jules had an 87, and as an individual, James Cruikshank rounded out the Knights’ varsity scores at 92.
Glynn Academy saw both Worth Pickens and Stewart Gash shoot 75s on its third-place team with Josh Metzger’s 77, Trey Pralinsky’s 79, and Joe Carter’s 81 filling out the scores.
The Terrors’ ‘B’ team shot a combined 312, led by Grady Sanders’ 76 and 77s from Williamson Mosher and Heyward Kennerly. Maddox Stroud shot an 82 and Ellis Long finished with a 91. Competing as an individual, Shep Davenport also shot a 76.
Included in the invitational was a individual middle school event, also on the Pines Lake course. Frederica Academy’s Jackson Byrd won the event with a 7-under 65 with classmate Jack Roberts taking second with a 3-under 69.
“Jackson was strong out of the gate with birdies on Nos. 2, 3, and 4 to get to three under very quickly,” Willis said. “He added two more birdies before he turned, shooting 31 on the front. A couple of birdies on the back gave him a bogey-free 65 and a four-stroke victory.
“He’s really striking it well, hitting it really long and he’s got a good handle on the little pitches and wedge shots as well. It’s impressive. Also impressive is Jack’s game right now. He shot 69 with five birdies and two bogeys… They make a great 1-2 punch for this middle school team and are going to be formidable for any opponent in the middle school league this year, which starts up in a few weeks.”