Finishing the regular season with a 7-17, 5-7 record and earning the No. 5 seed for the Region 2-6A girls basketball tournament, the Lady Terrors traveled to Augusta to take on the No.4 seed in Lakeside, outlasting the Lady Panthers 49-47 for the right to go to state.
Knowing the challenge they faced on the court Monday night, the Lady Terrors scored the game’s first points. Instantly seeing the Panthers respond with an 8-0 run, Glynn head coach Myosha Leeper called a timeout to fire her team up.
“I told the girls, ‘We are not letting them get away from us, we have to stay in the game, stay focused, play team ball, and share the ball,’” Leeper said.
Trailing 30-23 to start the fourth quarter the Lady Terrors went on a scoring run to not only tie the game but grab the lead with a minute to go in the game. Leading 37-35 with time dwindling, Lakeside was able to tie the game in the final seconds when they went down low to their big center to tie the game at 37.
Leveled at 37 and playing overtime basketball, the two schools kept the game close, and with the score tied at 42 apiece and 4.7 seconds left to possibly leave Augusta with a win, Coach Leeper said she will never forget the situation that followed.
“The referee told one of my freshmen that she can run up and down the sideline,” Leeper said. “Usually, on a spot foul, you can’t move but he told her that and she got the ball and took off running. The head referee came in blowing his whistle and saying it was a violation and it was Lakesides’s ball. I told them wait a minute sir, the crowd went wild as the parents were saying the ref told her that she can move, so it shouldn’t be a violation on us because she was following his directions. The ref said it had to be other teams’ ball so they explained it to me.”
Getting the explanation and seeing the Lady Panthers get the ball with 4.7 seconds left, the Lady Terrors locked in defensively to not allow an easy shot attempt to occur.
Going into the second overtime, the momentum of the game flipped in favor of Glynn Academy when the team was able to foul out Lakeside’s center by taking a charge.
Fouling out Lakeside’s best player down low, and seeing the opposing coach pick up a technical foul, Leeper told her group that they just needed to stay focused and play team basketball. Following their coach’s directions, the Lady Terrors took the lead off the technical foul after Martin Davis split her free throws.
Sitting in the bonus and holding a one-point lead, Glynn Academy went to the charity stripe once more and knocked down one free throw to put the team up 49-47.
Getting the ball again with the time ticking down, the Lady Terrors felt the urge to try and drive down the court to seal the game but coughed up the basketball as the seconds ticked down. Resettingback on defense, Lakeside was able to get one final shot off that missed and punched the state ticket for Glynn Academy.
“I just kept trying to encourage them and push them,” Leeper said of the double overtime thriller. “I used up all my timeouts and all my extra timeouts. Man, it was a game, we got back so late. That’s the only thing about going that far, we didn’t finish our game till 8 p.m. and we had to feed the girls and get back on the bus. We got back after midnight and Principal Mr. Blackstone was gracious enough to take the girls’ first block off because today we got to practice and get ready for Brunswick.”
Getting ready for No. 1 seeded Brunswick High, Coach Leeper said she was spending the early parts of the day scouting film and seeing how her team could contain the Lady Pirates and work a gameplan to beat them. But for her, the hardest part is done.
“Either way the cookie crumbles or how the lord sees fit to let it go, we punched our ticket,” Leeper said. “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”
Playing Brunswick for the third time this season, with the Lady Pirates hosting the semifinals and finals of the region tournament, Coach Leeper said the notion doesn’t change after clinching a spot in state Monday.
“I always wanna win,” Leeper said. “I’m raised that way and have been taught that way. If I’m gonna do something, I’m gonna be the best at it. The goal (tonight) is to win. We are gonna practice just like they are another opponent. Our season this year has been very tough, we had a tough schedule so I think that has prepared us for this postseason.
“Of course, we don’t have as tall of girls as (Brunswick) have and I think a lot of that is intimidation. We were scared, and we couldn’t out-rebound them. But, if they just do the fundamentals of boxing out and securing the ball and not throwing the ball away, we should be able to at least hang with them. I know they like to press and run and gun with their speed. If we can do a better job of handling the ball and taking care of it, we will be OK. I’m always optimistic and I truly, truly want to win.”
Glynn Academy and Brunswick High tip off at the Brunswick Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. with the winner moving into the region title game against the winner of the No. 3 seed Grovetown and No. 2 South Effingham, Friday.