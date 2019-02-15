The Glynn Academy girls basketball team showed why they are the No. 1 seed in the Class 6A playoffs Friday with a 61-22 blowout win over Evans High School.
The Lady Terrors never trailed in the opening game of the state playoffs, playing relentless defense, especially in the second half, holding Evans to two points in the third quarter and five points in the final period.
Zoesha Smith scored the first basket of the game, crashing the boards for a rebound and easy layup. The Lady Knights responded with a basket to tie the game 2-2. After that, the Terrors scored the next eight points and never looked back.
The Terrors took a 16-6 lead into the second period and extended the lead to 30-15 at halftime. Glynn Academy basketball coach Sharnesha Smith said she made some defensive adjustments at halftime, but she never had to worry about the team’s intensity or effort once play resumed.
“It worked in our favor,” she said.
Glynn Academy only scored 10 points in the third quarter but the girls only allowed Evans a lone basket thanks to the defensive effort that forced the Knights to take long, outside, contested shots.
“I loved the effort,” Smith said. “Tonight, we put it on.”
The coach gave specific praise to Zoesha Smith for playing her tenacious play on both sides of the ball.
“She’s a kid who works hard every game,” she said.
Zoesha Smith led the team with 21 points.
Chmayia Miller had 15 points, Anneliese Cherne scored 12 points and La’trinity Best scored nine points in the Terrors’ win.
The Glynn Academy girls will host another home playoff game either on Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the outcome.