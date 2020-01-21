Led by the “Big Three,” yet again, the Glynn Academy’s girl basketball team remains perfect in region play after dominating Richmond Hill 66-27 on Tuesday night.
The Lady Terrors were led by its “Big Three” as Talia Hamilton, Zoesha Smith, and LaTrinity Best each got into double-digits again. Hamilton was the Lady Terrors leading scorer as she put up 25 points. She also had four steals and two assists in the game.
Hamilton was extremely accurate on the court as she made 11-of-16 of her shots. She made 69 percent of her shots on the floor.
Smith was close behind her with 22 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists, and five blocks. She made 9-of-16 from the floor and was 4-of-5 from the foul line.
Best tallied 15 points, six rebounds, and two assists. She shot 70 percent from the flooring making 7-of-10 shots.
“When the Big Three are on their game at the same time, we are dangerous,” Glynn Academy coach Sharnesha Smith said. “They all played well. Talia shot the ball extremely well. She wasn’t thinking too much, and she was just shooting. When she is aggressive, we are a different team. She played a complete all game. Zoe and LaLa played extremely well also.”
It was an unusual start for the Lady Terrors as they gave up 16 points in the first quarter. However, that didn’t last long as Glynn’s defense regrouped and stopped Richmond Hill’s offense in its tracks. The Lady Terrors didn’t let them score more than four points each quarter after the first period.
Smith said that they made two key adjustments at the half that helped her team.
“We made some adjustments regarding our full-court press, what we were looking at, taking away, so we adjusted to that,” Smith said. “We weren’t communicating like we normally do, so we adjusted that. Once we made these adjustments that we really changed the momentum of the game for sure.”
Part of that defensive success was senior LaNeia Taylor and freshman Alindria Dudley.
“LaNeia always sets the tone for us,” Smith said. “She was able to force several turnovers tonight, which led to those points behind scored by the Big Three. Taylor won’t show up in your stat line every night, but all credit goes to her and what she brings to this team. Alindria Dudley was able to bring a defensive spark off of the bench as well. That kid was able to get several turnovers for us and make a lot of plays happen.”
Taylor led the team with four assists and forced four steals against Richmond Hill. Dudley added two steals as well.
Overall the Lady Terrors made 60 percent of its shots from the floor, tallied 21 rebounds, and 14 assists. Defensively, Glynn Academy forced 18 steals.
“Richmond Hill played hard, of course, they always do,” Smith said. “We executed better in the second half. We didn’t come out as I like, and we were down early in the first quarter, but we kept fighting. We had to regroup, and we came out with it.”
The Lady Terrors improve to 17-4 overall and 6-0 in region play, maintaining the top spot in the standings with two games left before the tournament.
Glynn Academy’s boy's team took the court against the Wildcats after the Lady Terrors did, but were not as successful. The Red Terrors fell to Richmond Hill 45-41.
Richmond Hill got a quick start on Glynn Academy, outscoring the Red Terrors 15-9 in the first quarter. Glynn’s defense stepped up in the second and third periods allowing under 10 points.
The Terrors attempted at a comeback but fell short. Glynn hung in there and led late in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold onto the small lead.
Tyson Rooks hit a shot with under a minute to bring it within two, but it would be the final bucket of the game for the Terrors. Richmond Hill made its final two free throws to maintain and seal the deal.
Glynn’s leading scorer was Tray Dickens, with 14 points. Rooks put up eight points, and Max Hrdlicka added seven.
The Red Terrors are now 6-16 overall and 2-4 in Region 2-6A play. After Tuesday night’s loss, Glynn sits in fourth place.
Up next for both opponents will be the City Championship against Brunswick High on Friday. The Red Terrors make the trip across town to play in Brunswick Square Gardens with the girls game slated for 6:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow.