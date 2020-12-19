Brunswick High’s girls basketball team has made a statement so far this season as the Lady Pirates sit at 6-0 heading into their holiday tournament play.
Regardless of who’s on the court, the Lady Pirates have brought another intensity level to the games.
Coach Maria Mangram said this group is all about team-ball and getting a win no matter who leads them to it.
“With this group of girls, they play very well together,” Mangram said. “They don’t care who scores it as long as it goes in — that’s just one thing that I’ve noticed. Practice every day is very intense, like, I don’t have to coach that into them. They do it every day.”
It’s not just her older girls leading the way as her freshman are pushing the older girls. Mangram said this group isn’t complacent, and that’s helped them maintain that level of intensity.
“In practice, even the younger ones, my freshmen they get after it every day — like they’re attacking a junior or senior everything single day because they want to be on the floor,” Mangram said. “It starts with that group, they have set the tone with the intensity, and our practices are way more intense than they have been in a couple of years.
“I think they want to be on the court — like they want to play. They’re not just happy to be on the team; they actually want to get into the game. It’s hard not to play some of them when they practice as hard as they do every day. The intensity is just way higher than then it’s been.”
Against Effingham County earlier this week, Mangram was rotating in five girls at a time, and it wasn’t just the starters and bench girls — she liked to mix it up as well.
While the Lady Pirates won 90-20, everyone got a piece of the pie, with four girls scoring double-digit points. Then Brunswick won a close one over Pierce County on Thursday, 53-49.
Freshman Jermiyah Ramsey and sophomore Shane’ Jackson both scored 16 points against the Rebels. Jackson also tallied six boards and four steals. Senior Trinity Harrison recorded 15 points, and Dariana Johnson contributed 14.
Against Pierce, Harrison and Jackson were the two who led the way. Harrison scored 17 points, and Jackson tallied 15 points, seven rebounds, three steals and six blocks.
Jackson is one of those young girls that have really made an impact so far this season. Through six games, she’s recorded double-doubles in four of them. She towers over everyone, giving Brunswick a good shot at rebounding and making some short layups.
“There’s no other teacher like experience. You have to be able to have experience in a varsity-level game,” Mangram said. “The first thing my freshmen told me was how fast-paced the game is compared to middle school. That’s why we run the way we do, and they’re like, now we see why we run we always thought it was a punishment — no, it’s not. I’m trying to get you in shape.”
With COVID-19 still lurking, Mangram said she’s teaching them about living in the moment.
“I teach them it’s about the moment,” Mangram said. “So we’re enjoying our moment right now and going to ride the wave as long as we can.”
All the girls and coaches get their temperatures checked daily, and they’re trying to make sure the rules are followed. Mangram said depending on how close the bench seats are, and there will be times they have to wear masks on the bench as well.
“The referees do a great job of switching the balls out every quarter — when somebody else touches it, they switch the balls out,” Mangram said. “Our trainer is cleaning between the games, so we’re doing as much as we can — it’s a lot, but it’s the best thing right now.”
Despite being 6-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 2-6A play, Mangram said they still got some room to grow, especially improving their layup shots.
“We have a lot of work to do to develop them overtime to make sure they’re fundamentally sound because they have the intensity, and they have the get up and go about themselves,” Mangram said. “It’s not like they’re just hanging out on the bench. They’re actually getting in. We’ve played everybody every game we’ve played thus far. It’s no waiting on my turn because your turn is now.”
The Lady Pirates’ next task will be a road trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., to play in the Crescom Bank Invitational that starts on Saturday. Brunswick got invited back after winning their division in the event last year.
Mangram said she likes entering her teams in these types of tournaments to see how they react to playing against unknown teams.
“It’s kind of spur the moment type play, and you get to see how your kids react,” Mangram said. “Like I was very impressed with my team last year because we went and won the division. We played some tough competition last year. I’m just a believer of taking the kids outside and letting them play with other people, besides just the normal people we play.”