Returning to the court in full swing to kick the back half of the season off right, the Brunswick High Lady Pirates did so with an emphatic 71-29 route over the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors.
Coming out with a small lineup that was scrappy and added spark plugs all over the floor to go against the twin towers Brunswick High had, Glynn Academy got off to a quick 4-0 lead.
Not only did that timeout spark an angry Brunswick head coach Maria Mangram call a timeout to wake her team up, but it saw the team come to life.
“I just told them that I was really upset because I felt like we were kind of taking a back seat of the game as opposed to taking charge of things,” Mangram said of her early timeout. “They came out ready to play and that’s the difference. They were ready to play and we were lackadaisical because in our minds we know that we are better than them, but at the same time, we know you can’t do that. They punched but I told them that we needed to punch back.”
Responding to Coach Mangram’s message, the Lady Pirates went on a 15-0 run before the Lady Terrors put another point on the board.
Leading 23-6 after one quarter the Lady Pirates continued to show why they are the better team and one of the best in the 6A Classification.
Using full-court pressure and half-court press to force a young and inexperienced Glynn Academy team to make mistakes, the Lady Pirates extended their lead to 41-11 going into the locker room.
