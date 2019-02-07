The Pirate girls have struggled to put points on the scoreboard much of the season, and they finally ran out of gas Wednesday in the semifinal round of the Region 2-6A Tournament.
Tied going into the fourth quarter, Brunswick’s offense sputtered with missed layups and free throws leading to a 57-45 loss against Bradwell Institute.
The Pirates only scored 11 points in the final quarter — six of which came over the final 2:30 of the game after falling behind by 12. Bradwell opened the final period on a 15-5 run as Brunswick threw the ball away after stops and missed a handful of shots at the rim.
“We didn’t take advantage of the opportunities that we had,” said BHS girls head coach Maria Mangram. “We were out of routine because we played at 3:30, so that kind of threw us off a little bit. Not making excuses, we still should have been ready to play.
“But even when we made (an early run), we just didn’t execute well, and we didn’t take care of the ball. We had a lot of turnovers, and unforced turnovers... We just didn’t play well, and when you don’t come to play, you get beat.”
While the Pirates’ offense sputtered, the Tigers scratched out their biggest lead of the game by beating the full court press with crisp passes and making their trips to the charity stripe count.
Bradwell knocked down 10-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter, 20-of-28 for the contest. Brunswick finished 9-of-16 from the line.
The Pirates were also outscored 15-0 from behind the arc, ultimately making up a deficit too difficult to overcome.
“Layups, free throws, and turnovers have been the story of our lives,” Mangram said. “It’s what we’ve been doing all year. Now granted, we’ve had games where we improved and we looked real good, but at the same time, today we just didn’t play well as a unit.”
Makaila Brown led Brunswick with 15 points, the team now slated to play its final home contest of the season in Friday’s consolation game at 3:30 p.m. against Richmond Hill, which lost its semifinal 50-30 against Glynn Academy.
Jasmine Blevins scored a game-high 23 points, and Jada Brooks added 16 for Bradwell, which advances to the region tournament’s championship game Friday at 6:30 p.m.